After a disappointing 2019 season, Penn State’s 2020 season will get underway this weekend and the Nittany Lions are ready to take the next step.

Penn State will have a weekend packed full of competition as the Nittany Lions are scheduled to play four games in a matter of three days.

The Nittany Lions are set to square off against Bucknell, NJIT and Monmouth. All four of these teams ended the 2019 season with sub .500 records.

Like every northern college baseball team, the Nittany Lions will have the task of making the long flight down south, this time to Cary, North Carolina where they will play at the USA Baseball Complex.

“You got to have guys that really love to play baseball and that are tough mentally to handle the travel and the grind,” Cooper said. “At the end of the day when we play, the other team doesn’t care how we got there. They’re not gonna feel sorry for us.”

Heading into the week, Cooper and his staff have strategically aligned their pitching rotation to give their team every competitive edge possible.

“We try to look at the way we’re going to line up the weekend and who bounces back the best and who can pitch best in this role”, Cooper said. “I feel like we have four guys who, when they’re on, can beat anybody on any night at any time. The standard Friday is supposed to be your number one is not necessarily the case with this team for sure.”

That being said, Penn State’s opening day rotation will feature Bailey Dees starting Friday’s game.

Lefty Kyle Virbitsky will start game one of Saturdays’ double header with Hutch Gagnon throwing game two.

Conor Larkin will toe the rubber in the Nittany Lions final game of the weekend against Monmouth.

Opening day is an opportunity for a fresh start and Bucknell will look to take advantage of that.

The Bison finished their 2019 campaign with a disappointing record of 14-33. They struggled particularly on the road, boasting an away record of 4-18.

Penn State and Bucknell only played each other once last year. In their only matchup, the Nittany Lions got the best of the Bison, handedly defeating them 9-3.

NJIT also struggled last season.

In 2019, NJIT finished 17-27-1 but will be ready to take on the Nittany Lions in a double header with first pitch slated for 12 p.m.

Monmouth saw some levels of success last season, finishing with a record of 27-29-1.

However, the Hawks were unable to find any type of success against the Nittany Lions last season. In their only weekend series in 2019, Penn State swept them in their first weekend of play.

With a long off-season behind them, the Nittany Lions are ready to get back on the field competing alongside one another.

“We’re really excited, we’re tired of playing each other. We’ve been doing that for four or five months now so we’re excited to get out there and compete against someone that we haven’t faced yet,” Homer said. “Guys are ready to go, this week we’re going to use it [practice] to prepare for opening day and go out and compete.”