It’s been about one month since the college baseball season came to a screeching halt.

Instead of managing games and holding practices, the last five weeks have presented college baseball coaches and athletic departments with a fresh slew of changes and challenges heading into the 2021 campaign.

Penn State is no exception, as coach Rob Cooper is already preparing for baseball after the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks after the 2020 season was canceled, Baseball America reported that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to shorten the 2020 MLB Draft from 40 rounds to between five and 10 rounds. The move will save the MLB money in a year in which its season has yet to begin due to the pandemic, but it has created major roster issues for several college baseball programs.

A few days later on March 31, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee granted all spring sports athletes with one extra year of eligibility. While the extra year will benefit dozens of student-athletes across several sports, the announcement, combined with the shortened MLB Draft, has caused a log jam of players in the college ranks.

Many Power Five baseball programs “over recruit,” meaning they sign more players than they have space for, assuming that several of their juniors will leave school early via the draft and some of their high school recruits will also get drafted and never step foot on campus. With at least 75 percent fewer draft selections this summer, college clubhouses will be overcrowded in the fall.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+6 Three Penn State football questions the Blue-White game may have answered College football spring games provide a glimpse into the season ahead as freshmen take the f…

However, the Nittany Lions will not utilize this practice to fill their roster, according to Cooper. The skipper said there will be no issues with roster spots for Penn State’s incoming freshmen.

“There will be problems for other programs that have signed more guys to letters of intent than just the 27 they are allowed to,” Cooper told the Daily Collegian via Zoom. “But for us, if we told somebody they are going to be here on scholarship — they are going to be here on scholarship.”

The Nittany Lions had 31 players on their roster this season, only four short of the 35-player limit. Despite the problems for other schools, Cooper believes the shortened MLB Draft presents several positives for Penn State.

“Obviously, I think it means that some of the guys that we projected to get drafted might not get drafted if it’s only five to 10 rounds,” Cooper said. “It’s going to allow us to keep a couple more guys that we thought we were going to lose.”

College baseball teams are bound to a 35-player roster limit, which could be increased before next season. The NCAA Division I Council already announced that returning seniors will not count toward the 35-man limit, but Cooper believes the NCAA needs to take further action.

“They do need to give overall roster relief, because in my opinion, college baseball is in a tough spot even without this,” Cooper said. “Especially in this situation, where there are so many student-athletes that are going to be impacted by this around the country that they need to alleviate the 35-man roster limit for at least a year, potentially two [years].”

Programs are also still bound to the current scholarship limit, which allows coaches to spread 11.7 scholarships across a maximum of 27 players. Returning seniors will not count toward the 11.7 scholarship limit next season, as long as their financial aid remains the same or decreases.

“I think that they need to increase the number of scholarships to begin with,” Cooper said. “Our sport is severely underfunded from a scholarship standpoint.”

All of these issues have led to an explosion in the transfer portal. According to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, as of Thursday, 400 college baseball players have entered the portal since the end of the season.

“Since they announced that guys were getting an extra year [of eligibility] back, if you look at the amount of people that have entered the transfer portal for baseball, it’s astonishing,” Cooper said. “This is going to impact college baseball all over the country.”

However, with more players than roster spots on many teams, Cooper worries that some student-athletes may have a hard time finding a new home.

“What I am fearful of for kids is — where are they going to go?” Cooper said. “If a kid is leaving or transferring because now the roster is bigger than what he thought or he didn't think he was going to play, rosters are bigger than everybody thought all around the country.”

Dual-sport athlete Mac Hippenhammer was one of the many student-athletes in the portal, and the junior announced his new home on Wednesday. After playing football and baseball for the Nittany Lions, Hippenhammer will now focus solely on football at Miami (Ohio).

RELATED

Former Penn State athlete Mac Hippenhammer announces transfer destination Former Penn State dual-sport athlete Mac Hippenhammer has officially made his decision on wh…

D1Baseball.com reported that many of the players in the portal are from the Ivy League, which announced in early April that it will not allow seniors to return for another season. Other players are from schools that will not give returning seniors any financial aid.

As for Penn State, senior infielder Gavin Homer announced that he would be returning for another season in Happy Valley. Fellow seniors Jacob Padilla and Mason Nadeau have elected not to return, opting to graduate next month and end their college baseball careers.

While only one senior is returning, Cooper is proud that the university is allowing spring sports athletes to stay an extra year.

“I’m glad they're doing it, I think it is the right thing,” Cooper said. “I’m just glad that Penn State concentrates and really focuses on the welfare of the student-athlete.”

Despite all the logistical problems hurting college baseball during this tumultuous period, Cooper believes more players in the college ranks will ultimately help the product on the diamond.

“Overall, for college baseball, you’re going to see an unbelievable wealth of talent,” Cooper said. “It’s going to really make the game stronger for the next two to three years.”