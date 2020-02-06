The Nittany Lions pitching staff is going into the 2020 season with a number of key players looking to fill holes in a rotation shrouded in uncertainty.

The departures of Dante Biasi and Eric Mock to the minors leave the team without its two biggest inning eaters but paves the way for a group of returning guys to step up and earn a spot.

Mason Mellott (Junior)

Even with his work seemingly coming primarily from the bullpen this season, Mellott will be the cornerstone of the Nittany Lions’ staff in 2020.

His 63.0 innings pitched last season trailed only Mock and Biasi, and he led the team in wins with a 6-3 record. He also paced the staff with a 2.43 ERA, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten Conference (minimum 50 innings pitched), according to Baseball Reference.

In his 21 appearances, Mellott notched five saves for the Nittany Lions and struck out 52 batters while allowing just one home run.

The State College native will look to improve upon an impressive 2019 season and lead a staff that accrued a 4.30 combined ERA last year.

Bailey Dees (Junior)

The 6-foot-7 junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, comes into the season as the only returning pitcher to have started more than 10 games in the 2019 season.

Dees started 11 of his 13 appearances last year and had a 4.27 ERA in 52.2 innings pitched for the team. He went 2-1 and had 60 strikeouts while allowing 17 walks in his sophomore campaign.

Though his .263 batting average against was the highest of any Penn State pitcher with over 20 innings pitched last year, Dees seems to be a top candidate for a spot in the rotation following Mock and Biasi’s departures.

Conor Larkin (Junior)

Larkin may find his way into the rotation in 2020 after a mixed amount of time as a starter and out of the bullpen last season.

Five of his 13 appearances were starts and he had an impressive 3.14 ERA in 48.2 innings pitched.

Those starts are the second most among returning players and the junior led the team with a 5.0909 strikeout to walk ratio and was second with a 1.15 WHIP last year, only behind Biasi.

As one of the more tenured pitchers on the roster, expect Larkin to make an impact on the mound for a building Nittany Lions staff this season.

Kyle Virbitsky (Junior)

Virbitsky was second on the team with 20 appearances last season and had a 2-7 record with a 4.66 ERA in the span.

He finished the season with 38.2 innings pitched, recorded 40 strikeouts and was second on the team with four saves.

The 6-foot-6 product from Media, Pennsylvania, added a cutter to his repertoire this offseason, which should complement the fastball, curveball and changeup he was throwing in 2019.

He will need to improve on his walks and hits allowed, but Virbitsky remains a serious threat to earn a starting spot for the Nittany Lions this season.

Others to watch

Tyler Shingledecker (Sophomore)

In 19 appearances last season, Shingledecker started just two games but remains an option for the rotation coming into the season.

The lefty threw 40.2 innings and had a 4.43 ERA, but had 44 strikeouts with hitters hitting only .207 against him in the 2019 campaign.

He comes into the season as one of the younger guys on the staff, but is primed to get a lot of innings following the loss of their two primary starters.

Hutch Gagnon (Sophomore)

In his first season with the Nittany Lions, Gagnon posted a 5.59 ERA over 19.1 innings pitched and recorded 21 strikeouts.

His 18 appearances ranked fourth on the staff trailing only Mellott, Virbitsky and Shingledecker.

His 21 hits and .273 batting average against did not turn too many heads, but as one of the younger players on the team, and with impact players moving to the rotation, look for Gagnon to get a significant opportunity out of the bullpen this season.