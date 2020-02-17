Penn State wrapped up its first weekend of the regular season posting a record of 3-1, and the trend down in Cary, North Carolina was the emergence of its young talent.

On opening day it was no secret who stole the show.

Freshman catcher Matt Wood was playing the role of designated hitter for the day, making his collegiate debut batting in the two hole in the lineup.

The young backstop was raved about by other players in the off-season for his ability to make contact.

His ability to barrel up pitches was on full display as he led the Nittany Lions to their first win of 2020. Against Bucknell, he reached base four times and had three hits. He also scored three of Penn State’s nine runs.

Wood found himself behind the plate to start both games in Saturday’s double header. In game two, his RBI single drove in Cole Bartels which gave the Nittany Lions a lead that they would not relinquish.

In the final game of the weekend, Wood finished with his second three hit game of the series. He added two RBI singles to his resume and the Nittany Lion’s winning effort.

The freshman worked himself on base in three of the team’s four contests this weekend.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Evans also impressed in his debut.

The 6-foot-5 hurler completed two and a thirds innings and earned his first career win for the Nittany Lions in the process. He retired six of the seven outs he recorded by way of strikeout.

Outfielder Tayven Kelley made his first appearance in a pinch hitting role in the first game of Penn State’s double header against NJIT.

After going 0-1, he was given another opportunity in the form of a start in game 2. Kelley doubled to left to open the bottom of the second. Two batters later he would come around to tie the game at 2 after a Ben Khailer sacrifice fly.

Kelley also singled in his start on Sunday.

Brenden Franks recorded a hit in his single at-bat. He appeared as a pinch hitter for second baseman Gavin Homer in Sunday’s game.

Johnny Piacentino also made his first appearance, both on the mound and in the batter’s box, of his young career.

The right hander threw only a third of an inning against Bucknell. Later in the weekend, he was given a pinch hitting opportunity against Monmouth. In his only at-bat of the weekend he doubled home Penn State’s 14th run of the contest.

Braden Halladay managed to get in two innings of work against the Hawks.

The Florida native threw two scoreless innings and allowded only one hit.