One of the most productive and consistent components of Penn State’s success in the shortened 2020 season came from coach Rob Cooper’s outfielders.

The tandem of Ryan Ford, Johnny Piacentino and Curtis Robison each made at least 10 starts and saw the field 13 times in a 15-game season.

The trio swiped 18 stolen bases for the Nittany Lions, and both Piacentino and Robison totaled an OPS above .950.

All three return with eligibility for the 2021 season, but many key rotational outfielders from last year’s squad like Mac Hippenhammer — who made the decision to transfer to Miami (Ohio) in April — won’t be returning.

His exit from the program, along with the departure of a pair of veteran platoon players in Mason Nadeau and Joe Gunn, opens the door for a player like Tayven Kelley or a freshman to compete for extra playing time.

Here’s a look at some key names to keep an eye on if the blue and white’s outfield is to play a big role when it takes the diamond in 2021.

Curtis Robison, junior

After starting in each of Penn State’s 15 games in 2020, Curtis Robison seems to be as close to a sure thing as any player in Cooper’s outfield heading into his fourth season.

He had one of the more consistent seasons among the team, slashing a line of .294/.403/.549.

The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native raked in 13 RBIs and one home run to pair nicely with his speed on the basepaths, where he stole five bags.

Likely to spend most of his time in right field, Robison will provide Cooper’s outfield with a leader who has plenty of experience under his belt.

Johnny Piacentino, freshman

Johnny Piacentino didn’t begin the 2020 campaign as a starter, but got an opportunity a few games in and ran with it. He ended up finishing the season with 10 starts in the outfield.

It’s safe to say he made his mark during those 10 starts, as he tied for the team lead or led outright in four different hitting categories.

His red-hot first year led Piacentino to be named a Freshman All-American in June.

He is also listed as a pitcher on the roster, so any unexpected innings he spends on the mound could potentially open up spots for rotational players to see more time.

Regardless, Cooper will likely turn to Piacentino as the solidified everyday center fielder for the Nittany Lions, asking the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native to provide a spark at the top of the lineup in 2021.

Ryan Ford, sophomore

Although he’s listed as an infielder, Ryan Ford started nearly every game in left field for Cooper in his second season with the Nittany Lions in 2020.

Ford added to the outfield’s consistency at the plate with a .292 batting average. However, his at-bats lacked power as he didn’t tally a single extra base hit.

Still, Ford contributed to the group’s reputation for stealing bases by adding on another four in 2020.

Ford is likely to reprise his role as the everyday left fielder for Cooper as he has the most experience, but there’s a possibility he could split time in the infield. If that were the case, the door would be opened for other players to shuffle into the mix.

Tayven Kelley, freshman

Tayven Kelley made one start at left field in place of Ford during the 2020 season to go along with four total starts during his freshman year.

Kelley only hit .188 in 16 at-bats, but with a year of experience under his belt, he could take a leap in 2021.

As one of the only platoon-type players with experience in the outfield returning in 2021, Kelley will likely have the opportunity to take on more at bats and could carve out a larger role if he takes a jump going into his second season.

