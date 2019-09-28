Penn State announced on Friday that it will play three exhibition games this fall.

The Nittany Lions' preseason schedule features one international opponent and a home-and-home series with a non-Power Five school. The contests are all part of fall practice, which began on Sept. 15.

Penn State will kick off fall ball on Saturday against the Ontario Blue Jays, an academy team based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Nittany Lions then welcome Georgetown to Happy Valley on Oct. 6, with the first pitch scheduled for noon. Penn State will travel to Washington D.C. a few weeks later to face the Hoyas on Oct. 20 at noon.