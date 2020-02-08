Despite losing one of its top offensive table setters in outfielder Jordan Bowersox, Penn State should still be able to produce a very experienced outfield.

Several players on the Nittany Lions’ current roster appear ready to take the steps necessary to compete at the highest level.

Mac Hippenhammer (Junior)

Hippenhammer is arguably one of Penn State’s top returning position players. The junior outfielder is a two-sport athlete who also suits up at wide receiver for James Franklin.

Hippenhammer finished his 2019 season with an impressive .272 batting average. Over the course of the 35 games in which he did start, Hippenhammer collected 34 hits and posted a .350 on-base percentage.

Hippenhammer ultimately decided to pursue baseball this spring, though the Nittany Lions are particularly thin at wide receiver, and signs would point to him having an opportunity to prove himself on the football field.

Mason Nadeau (Senior)

Nadeau appeared in 24 games last season and was only a part of the starting lineup in 14 of those games. He appears to be ready to play a large part of coach Rob Cooper’s 2020 outfield.

Although his appearances were limited in 2019, the Lansdale, Pennsylvania, native registered 14 hits in his 61 at bats. Despite the limited plate appearances, Nadeau still managed to add two home runs to his stat line.

Despite an encouraging first two seasons, Nadeau appeared to get lost in the fold last season. However, after the departure of several starting players, he should have plenty of opportunity to prove himself in 2020.

Curtis Robinson (Junior)

Robinson only appeared in 11 games last season, making 10 starts.

He did suffer an arm injury that required surgery in the offseason. As a result, the injury directly hampered his playing time.

Robinson did display some power, hitting one homerun over his limited playing time. Strikeouts did play an issue for him though. The lefty struck out 11 times over his 33 at-bats.

Despite previously splitting time between the infield and outfield, Robinson expects to be deployed exclusively in the outfield.

Robinson has established himself as a leader on this team and should see a considerably larger amount of playing time .

Ryan Ford (Sophomore)

Ford is another one of Penn State’s exciting young players. In his freshman season, he saw limited at-bats but showed the ability to drive in runs from the left side of the plate.

In 15 starts, Ford tallied four extra base hits and 12 runs batted in. He also showed the ability to work counts as he had 11 base on balls in his freshman campaign.

Expect to see Ford featured primarily as the designated hitter in the lineup to start the season.

Other Key Contributors

Joe Gunn is one of several junior college transfers on Penn State’s roster. Happy Valley is the third stop in his collegiate baseball career.

Gunn spent his freshman season at Ball State where he appeared in 30 games. He made 14 starts between left field and designated hitter.

After one season at Ball State, the outfielder transferred to Saint John’s River State where he made 42 starts and posted a .235 batting average with eight stolen bases.

After transferring to Penn State for his junior season, Gunn suffered an injury which cost him the entirety of his 2019 season. He should have the chance to reestablish himself in the Nittany Lion’s outfield this season.

Johnny Piacentino is one of the most exciting incoming freshmen on this Penn State roster.

According to Perfect Game, he is the 50th best outfielder in the class of 2019 and the 2nd best in New Jersey.

Despite being a freshman, Piacentino should have plenty of opportunity to earn playing time in an outfield filled with uncertainty.