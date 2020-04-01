Penn State senior Gavin Homer’s career with the Nittany Lions isn’t over just yet.

The infielder announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he would be returning to Penn State for the 2021 season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver, which grants all spring sports athletes an extra year of NCAA eligibility. A Penn State Athletics spokesperson confirmed that Homer would be returning.

After beginning his collegiate career in the junior college ranks, Homer joined the Nittany Lions for the 2019 campaign. He posted a .241 batting average and a .356 on-base percentage in 42 games.

Homer began 2020 red hot, posting a .400 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage through 14 contests. The remainder of Penn State’s season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Returning seniors like Homer will not count toward the team’s regular 35-player roster limit or 27-player scholarship limit in 2021.