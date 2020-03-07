After dropping a heartbreaking loss to Navy in historic fashion, Penn State was unable to rebound with a win of its own a day later.

The Nittany Lions could not come out on top in what was a back and forth game as they lost to UMBC 10-5.

Penn State got on the board early as lead-off man Johnny Piacentino opened up the top of the first with a lead off double down the right field line. He would eventually come around to score on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Justin Williams.

The Retrievers would not go down quietly though in their half of the first. Colin Casey delivered for UMBC with a two-out bases loaded single to give his squad a 2-1 lead.

Penn State starter Kyle Virbitsky did not last long in his fourth start of the season. After allowing six batters to reach base over the course of only an inning and two-thirds, coach Rob Cooper saw enough and went to his bullpen early. Hutch Gagnon was the first man out of the pen as he went on to pitch.

In the top of the third, Williams launched his second home run of the season, a three-run blast, to give the Nittany Lions a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, UMBC would respond with a score of its own as Dylan Wilkinson singled home left fielder Ryan Brown to bring the Retrievers within a run.

In the fifth, Brown contributed once again as he brought home another run for the Retrievers. Brown’s second double of the day scored Nolan Charlton to tie the game at four runs apiece.

Freshman hurler Logan Evans would be the next man out of the pen for Penn State. He would come into the ball game in the bottom in the fifth after Gagnon completed his two and a thirds innings of work.

It was not smooth sailing for Evans either. He would allow a run to score in the fifth as UMBC took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. The freshman would also allow a run to score in both the sixth and seventh innings. He would be pulled for Ralph Gambino before he was able to record a single out in the seventh.

The Retrievers would put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh on only three hits. They would go on to add another run in their half of the eighth.

A Bullpen Game For Penn State

After starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky was unable to get through a full two innings, Cooper turned to his bullpen to record what he hoped would be the final 22 outs of the ball game.

Gagnon, Evans, Gambino and Partridge would pitch a combined six and one thirds innings. The group would surrender a combined eight runs on twelve hits.

Williams has a big day

Saturday afternoon Williams showed why he is one of the top young hitters in the Big Ten.

The sophomore third baseman drove home each of the Nittany Lions first four runs of the contest.

He would finish the day 1-3 with four RBI’s.

UMBC’s Resilience Pays Off

Despite entering the game with a record of 1-9, the Retrievers’ offensive persistence led them to their second victory of the season.

In every inning that Penn State scored, the Retrievers responded with at least one run of their own in their half of the inning.

After trailing Penn State in two separate occasions in the ball game, UMBC was able to pull ahead for good in the fourth. An RBI double off of the bat of Ryan Brown gave his team a lead that it would not give up the rest of the game.

There were only two innings in the entire game that the Retrievers failed to score in. As a team they finished with fifteen hits and ten runs.