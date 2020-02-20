Like several major league clubs both past and present, Penn State will now take the diamond donning one of baseball’s iconic looks – pinstripes.

The Nittany Lions unveiled new uniforms on Tuesday, which feature white pants with blue pinstripes along with blue, button-down jerseys with white numbering and “Nittany Lions” in white script across the chest. Penn State will wear the uniforms on Fridays this season, starting this Friday afternoon against Wagner in Cary, North Carolina.

“They’re really nice,” coach Rob Cooper said. “The thing I care about is that the players like them, but I think they’re real classy and really show Penn State tradition.”

The uniforms feature white Nike and Big Ten patches on the front, and a small Nittany Lion logo on the back. True to Penn State tradition, the uniforms feature no names on the back and have a Pennsylvania patch on the left arm.

“I like the fact that it’s got the patch of the state on the side,” Cooper said.

The players and the rest of the coaching staff were just as excited about the new uniforms, as seen on social media.

Time to bust out the new look 🔥@PennStateBASE pic.twitter.com/6vxWdelrjR — SheaSbranti (@SheaSbranti) February 19, 2020

“Those are unbelievable,” right-handed pitcher Jared Freilich said. “They’re awesome, they’re going to be a lot of fun to show off this Friday.”