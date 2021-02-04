Coming off a solid start to last season, Penn State will be looking to take its play a step further this spring.

The Nittany Lions had excellent performances from various players last spring, from Bailey Dees and Conor Larkin dominating on the mound to Gavin Homer and Johnny Piacentino leading the blue and white’s offense.

But with every season comes new stars and key role players who take the next leap forward. So who on the Nittany Lions is going to take off and breakout this year?

Curtis Robinson, outfielder

By all measures, outfielder Curtis Robinson had a strong season last year. Putting together a .294 batting average, driving in 13 runs and hitting six doubles, Robinson started every game for Penn State.

Most players would likely be satisfied with that statline after 15 games, but Robinson has the potential to take it to the next level and be at the top of the offense this season.

Given a full season this year, Robinson should be able to combine his extra base hits with speed on the basepaths — he swiped five bags last season — to put together a very productive spring and be a leader in the outfield.

Justin Williams, infielder

Infielder Justin Williams has the potential to hit a lot of home runs this season. Williams has seen his power increase over the last few years, and he possesses the pop in his bat to knock plenty of long balls.

He saw an increase in both his batting average and slugging percentage last year but his fielding percentage and on-base percentage both dropped.

This spring, Williams has a good chance to be the top home-run hitter for Penn State and put a lot of runs on the board for the Nittany Lions.

Kyle Virbitsky, pitcher

After serving as a reliever and a closer during his first two seasons, Kyle Virbitsky joined the pitching rotation last year as its third starter.

He posted a 4.02 earned run average, but he also struck out 18 batters in 15.1 innings and held opponents to a .207 batting average.

Virbitsky has strong potential to have a breakout year this season when given a full-time starting role. With Penn State already having an effective starting lineup, Virbitsky taking it to the next level will give the Nittany Lions a stellar rotation.

Mason Mellott, pitcher

Mellott functioned primarily as a closer for the Nittany Lions in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, he spent more time as a reliever. Even so, his play improved in a reduced role.

Last year as a reliever, Mellott put together a 2.25 earned run average, albeit with only eight innings pitched. He had a lot of success coming in middle innings, and more action will likely see him throw consistently strong outings.

With Mellott as one of Penn State’s top relievers out of the bullpen, the team will rely on his effective outings to hold onto leads into the new season.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

3 keys to success for Penn State baseball in its 2021 season The wait to return to the diamond appears to be nearly over for a Penn State team looking to…