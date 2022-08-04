With Matt Wood’s recent selection by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2022 MLB Draft, Penn State added to a long list of former Nittany Lions who went pro.

Since 2000, a Penn Stater has been selected in 20 of the 23 drafts, with a total of 43 players drafted over that span.

Though it’s unlikely any current players will top Wood’s draft placement of 132nd — which is the highest among any position player in program history — there are certainly a number of Nittany Lions with draft potential in the coming years.

Jay Harry

Shortstop Jay Harry was one of the biggest surprises of 2022, as arguably the second-best hitter for the blue and white behind the aforementioned Wood.

The Metuchen, New Jersey, native appeared in all but one of the team’s 55 contests, boasting a .333 average, a significant improvement from his freshman season in which he hit .268. Harry excelled at reaching base all season, and his speed made him a huge threat to the opposition once he got on safely.

His 40 runs last season were second on the team, and his 23 walks were tied for third among all Nittany Lions. He also went deep five times, which is respectable but likely not enough to impress big league scouts.

Defensively, the then-sophomore was the leader of the infield, showing pro-level capabilities when flashing the leather.

Overall, Harry was impressive on both sides of the ball, and, if he can add some pop, he’ll likely end up as a Day 2 pick a year from now.

Johnny Piacentino

Johnny Piacentino saw a drop-off in production in 2022, but it was a season obstructed by injury for No. 22.

Despite a mediocre junior campaign, the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native still boasts a career batting average of .288 with 12 home runs at Penn State.

The biggest issue for the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Piacentino was plate discipline, as he recorded 81 strikeouts to just 33 walks over the last two years.

He’s shown flashes but will need to make improvements if he wants to play ball at the highest level. If Piacentino can return to his 2021 form — and then some — he’ll have a chance to get drafted in 2023, likely on Day 3.

Josh Spiegel

Josh Spiegel was yet another Nittany Lion who experienced sizable improvements on the statsheet in 2022.

The utility player showed his versatility and durability, with significant reps at three different positions — first base, catcher and designated hitter — over the course of all 55 games.

Spiegel ranked second on Penn State’s roster with 10 home runs, but he also placed second on the team in strikeouts with 62, something to work on heading into his redshirt-senior year.

If the Jeannette, Pennsylvania, native can make another jump forward in 2023, he’ll likely hear his name called come next July.

Anthony Steele

The earliest year that Anthony Steele could be drafted is 2024, given that he’s only played one year at the collegiate level.

Nonetheless, Steele showed his potential in his true-freshman season in Happy Valley, earning All-Big Ten freshman-team honors at the designated hitter position.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound lefty has the size and strength to be a power hitter at the next level, but he will need to make improvements in multiple areas over the next couple of years.

His 30 strikeouts in 97 at-bats is cause for concern, and just three extra-base hits is also low for someone of his stature. However, he’ll have plenty of time to improve his game and already has starting experience to build off of.

Though it’s early, Steele has the potential to be yet another Nittany Lion to advance past the collegiate level and into the early rounds of the draft.

