Analysis | The Rob Cooper era in Happy Valley

The Rob Cooper era has come to a close after Cooper resigned as head coach of the Penn State program earlier this month.

Cooper’s resignation comes after his 10th year at the reins of the program.

Though Cooper's squad started off the year strong with a 24-16 record, the once promising team imploded at the end of the season — finishing its last 11 games with a record of 1-10. The team ended the season with a 25-25 record.

Cooper took over the program as Penn State’s 14th head coach after previous coach Robbie Wine’s poor 2013 showing where his team finished at 14-36.

Upon his arrival, Cooper was hailed as a promising leader, committed to enhancing the Nittany Lions' standing in the Big Ten.

In his first two years at Penn State, Cooper was unable to get any more than 20 wins on the season.

​​After these tough years, he showcased an unwavering commitment to the program, a hallmark of his coaching career that won him much respect within Penn State and beyond.

Cooper’s 2016 squad performed better than the previous two years, finishing with one of two winning records that Cooper had at Penn State.

For the next three years, the Nittany Lions went 18-37, 15-34 and 22-27.

Cooper guided the team through an early-season cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He finished 2020 with a 10-5 record.

Despite the trials and tribulations of that year, Cooper led with grace and resolve, becoming a beacon of strength for the team and the community.

In 2021, Penn State finished at 18-24. Cooper made a large breakthrough for the program in 2022, reaching the Big Ten tournament for the first time during his tenure.

In its first game in Omaha, Nebraska, Penn State took down the Iowa Hawkeyes to earn its first Big Ten tournament win since 2007.

After winning one against Iowa, the Nittany Lions dropped their next two games in the tournament and finished the season at 26-29.

During that year, Penn State had two All-Big Ten selections in catcher Matt Wood and first baseman Josh Spiegel.

Anthony Steele also was selected as part of the All-Big Ten freshman team that year.

During his time at Penn State, Cooper never had a winning record in Big Ten conference play.

Cooper’s final overall record as Penn State’s coach was 198-270.

Twelve of Cooper’s players have been drafted during his tenure, including the highest-picked position player from Penn State in the 2022 draft, Matt Brown, who was selected in the fourth round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Thirteen of Cooper’s players have signed a contract with a MLB team.

Cooper was hired by former Penn State athletic director David Joyner. Before being hired at Penn State, Cooper was named the Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2011 while he was at Wright State.

It’s unclear whether Rob Cooper’s two sons, Tyson and Jake, will remain on the Penn State roster going forward.

Cooper’s commitment to his players was unwavering. His leadership style focused on the development of the entire player: their skills, their mindset and their character.

It was his commitment that earned him the respect of his players, fellow coaches and the Penn State community at large.

Cooper's tenure was also marked by his involvement with Team USA, showcasing his respected standing in the baseball community. His participation with the team provided invaluable experiences that he subsequently transferred to his role at Penn State.

The narrative of Cooper's era at Penn State isn’t merely about the numbers; it's about resilience in the face of adversity, about cultivating growth in challenging circumstances, and above all, about nurturing student-athletes who succeed on and off the field.

Cooper’s tenacity and determination have set a standard for those who will follow. His commitment to student-athletes' development, both athletically and academically, has been a hallmark of his tenure.

