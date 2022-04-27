With 15 Big Ten games in the books and nine still left to be played, Penn State is past the halfway point in the conference campaign, holding a respectable record of 7-8 as it enters the home stretch.

Though the team has struggled with inconsistencies on both sides of the ball this season, a recent surge has put the Nittany Lions in position to make a push for one of the top eight spots in the conference.

Despite being one game under .500 in conference play, Penn State has shown an ability to compete with some of the Big Ten’s finest.

Penn State began conference play by taking one of three games against Rutgers, but since that series, the Scarlet Knights have gone 10-2 against Big Ten opponents, boasting a 12-3 record and sitting at the top of the conference.

The blue and white’s next Big Ten series came against Maryland, and once more the Nittany Lions took one game and dropped two. The Terrapins sit at 9-3 in conference play and are the only ranked team in the Big Ten.

The following weekend, Penn State visited Northwestern, dropping two of three once again. However, the first loss came on a Wildcat walkoff in the ninth inning, and the second came in extra innings.

Despite losing the series to the Wildcats, the blue and white was a few plays away from winning both games and leaving Evanston, Illinois, with a series sweep.

The following week, the Nittany Lions dropped a competitive game to West Virginia before hosting Purdue, where they picked up their first Big Ten series victory.

The Boilermakers entered the matchup with a 21-7 record, making it arguably Penn State’s most impressive series win of the season.

Coach Rob Cooper’s squad finally got an easier opponent when it traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for a series against the Golden Gophers, who sit at the bottom of the conference standings.

The Nittany Lions took two of three on the road for a second consecutive series victory, as well as five wins in their last seven games.

Penn State currently holds the sixth-best record in the Big Ten. This puts it just inside the bubble, as only the top-eight teams participate in the conference tournament.

The blue and white’s remaining conference opponents are Michigan State, Ohio State and Illinois to end the season. There’s a clear path to the postseason if the team can take care of business.

The Illini are the toughest of the three, holding a conference record of 11-3, but the Nittany Lions have that series at home and could take a game or two from Illinois.

It won’t be the toughest opponent Penn State has played, and the blue and white have yet to be swept in conference play and have only been swept by No. 11 Virginia this year.

Ohio State and Michigan State should prove to be significantly easier opponents for Penn State, clocking in at 11th and 12th, respectively, out of 13 teams in the conference.

The Spartans and Buckeyes have a combined 6-19 record against the Big Ten, and three of those wins came when the two teams played each other. For Penn State, anything short of four or five wins against the pair could prove to be detrimental to its postseason hopes.

The last time the tournament was held was pre-coronavirus, and eighth-seeded Iowa had a conference record of 12-12.

If Penn State can win five or more of its remaining games and match that record, it should be in a good position to make the tournament.

Should Cooper and company take care of business, it would mark the team’s first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012.

With lots of winnable games remaining on the conference slate, the Nittany Lions are primed to not only make the conference tournament but to potentially put together a deep run, having already played and picked up wins against two of the top three teams in the Big Ten.