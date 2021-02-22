After seven years of mostly less than stellar performances, Penn State is heading into its eighth season with coach Rob Cooper at the helm.

But in the shortened 2020 campaign that concluded play in mid-March, Cooper’s squad appeared to be on the right track. The Nittany Lions were off to a 10-5 start in nonconference play with series victories over the likes of Wagner and Princeton.

Before the blue and white looks to build off a successful 2020 season, it’s worth reviewing exactly how Penn State fared under Cooper during the earlier stages of his tenure.

Cooper has been with the Nittany Lions since the 2014 season. Although Penn State had a strong 2012 season, going 15-9 in conference play, it fell apart in the ensuing campaign and finished dead last in the Big Ten in 2013 with a 4-20 record.

This led to a coaching switch from Robbie Wine to Cooper prior to the 2014 campaign.

Prior to coming to Penn State, Cooper coached at Wright State. He led the Raiders to seven 30-win seasons and won two championships in the Horizon League.

He was given a lot of credit for building Wright State up to be one of the best in the Horizon.

At Penn State, success has been a bit harder to come by.

Each of Cooper’s first two seasons saw Penn State finish last in the Big Ten, with conference records of 5-18 and 6-16 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Penn State did demonstrate signs of improvement in 2016. That season, the Nittany Lions were able to finish 12-12 in conference play, which was their best out of the seven seasons Cooper has coached.

However, in the competitive Big Ten, the blue and white finished in a tie for ninth place in the conference that year.

The next three seasons would prove to be the hardest during Cooper’s tenure. Penn State finished dead last in the Big Ten in 2017, 2018 and 2019, having 11 wins and 59 losses in conference play over those three seasons.

The Nittany Lions showed signs of life in 2020 with their 10-5 start, but that competition paled in comparison to the likes of Big Ten powerhouses like Michigan and Indiana.

After seven years, Penn State has not produced one winning season in conference play, with its closest effort hitting the .500 mark in 2016.

Cooper experienced a good deal of success at Wright State, but Penn State simply has not put together any successful seasons during his tenure.

The Big Ten is not known for its baseball teams, but in recent years it has churned out College World Series runner-ups like Michigan in 2019. The conference is one of the more competitive in the nation and has produced its share of legitimate prospects.

Under Cooper, a fair amount of Penn State players themselves have gone on to play in professional baseball systems and leagues.

This season, with the Big Ten only having interconference play, all eyes will be on the Nittany Lions and if they can finally put together a winning season in the league.

Should Penn State continue to play at the levels of seasons past, the blue and white would be in for a very long campaign.

But perhaps this year under Cooper, things can be different.

He has produced successful teams before, and the coach should be able to do the same at Penn State this year.

With most of the team’s starters from last year returning, as well as the rest of the strong pitching staff, things appear to be headed in the right direction for Cooper’s squad.

With said talented roster, this spring could see the blue and white improve enough to have a winning season in conference play.