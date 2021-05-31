Penn State has many satellite campuses across the commonwealth, which creates the opportunity for sports at each of these campuses.

However, because the main campus has earned the spotlight thanks to its renown as a Division I program, it has overshadowed the successes of its branch campuses in recent years.

With 20 branch campuses — five of which offering Division III athletics — there are plenty of opportunities to compete. In 2021, no team took advantage of that opportunity like Penn State Abington baseball.

With a regular season record of 18-3, Penn State Abington had its most successful season in program history. Along with finishing with its best regular season record ever, Abington baseball had its first shot at the North Eastern Athletic Conference championship — all while completely falling under the radar.

After starting the season 1-1, Abington did not look back, going on nine and eight-game winning streaks to start and close the season, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NEAC tournament — another first for the Nittany Lions.

Led by Josh Copskey, who took on the role in 2018, the coach has raised the bar each year up until the 2021 season. Before Copskey’s hiring, Penn State Abington had just two winning seasons since its 2012 campaign.

His impact has been immediate: After leading the team to its first NEAC championship in 2019, and adding onto his resume with his squad’s best regular season finish in 2021, Copskey was named the 2021 NEAC coach of the year.

However, the newly found success of the program cannot only be accredited to its head coach as Abington had six players named to the NEAC All-Conference team.

Freshman catcher Justin Fogel earned NEAC Rookie of the Year honors, while also being named to the NEAC All-Conference team. Fogel was a game changer at the plate, both as a catcher and a batter.

He threw out 11 runners while also maintaining a batting average of .434. In just 26 games, the freshman scored 23 runs and racked up 33 hits with 24 RBIs.

Rounding out Abington’s First Team selections are junior infielder Ryan McCarty, senior outfielder Stevie Stevenson and junior pitcher Jaden Himmelreich. The collective unit dominated at their respective positions defensively and offensively, helping lead the team to its historic season.

The Nittany Lions also landed players on the Second Team All-Conference team with freshman infielder Sean Doherty and junior infielder Zach Morales.

Unfortunately for Penn State Abington, it fell in a best-of-three series to rival branch campus Penn State Harrisburg, which is often a Division III powerhouse.

Though it was not what Abington may have wanted, the loss to Harrisburg keeps Penn State satellite campuses on the Division III map.

