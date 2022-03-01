After seven games across two weekends in Cary, North Carolina, Penn State has given a good idea as to what kind of team it’ll be in 2022.

The blue and white finds itself one game below .500 at 3-4 heading into March. There are some bright spots to point to, as well as plenty of things that could be improved down the road.

Here are some key takeaways through the first two weeks of competition.

Lineup still under construction

Coach Rob Cooper hasn’t been afraid to make changes early, including benching Johnny Piacentino, who led the team in home runs last season.

The junior centerfielder didn’t see the field at all this past weekend and missed one game in the previous weekend. It’s unclear if the time off is a true benching from Cooper or if an injury has kept the junior off the field, but he has struggled in the early goings.

Piacentino started all 42 games in center field for the Nittany Lions during last year's campaign, but after going 1-for-8 in the first three games to open the season, sophomore Billy Gerlott took over the position and has done well in place of Piacentino.

Cooper has tried four different players at DH for the blue and white thus far, but freshman Anthony Steele has pulled ahead of the pack, starting in three of the last four contests for Penn State.

Steele has gotten off to a hot start to begin his career. The 6-foot-4 freshman has posted a .375 batting average, which puts him fourth on the team. He also brings an element of speed to the roster, claiming the team’s only triple and converting on his only attempted steal.

Last year, Matt Wood and Josh Spiegel took turns switching between catcher and DH. This year, Spiegel has seen significant time at first base, while Wood has gotten the majority of starts behind the plate.

Both players have been consistently productive, so Cooper has had to find creative ways to keep them both on the field as much as possible.

Sophomore C.J. Pittaro started at third for the first five games, but after a slow start, Jake Cooper took over for the next two games.

Midway through his second start, Cooper was benched, and second baseman Kyle Hannon was moved over to fill the void. The hot corner has been a revolving door of inconsistency early in the campaign.

Hannon has gotten the start at second in every game this season, but after his mid-game switch to third, junior Ben Kailher took over at second base, going 1-for-2 with a walk.

There will undoubtedly be more shuffling as the season continues, but the pieces are slowly starting to fall into place for Penn State.

Pitching additions provide depth

Freshman Tommy Molsky has been dominant through two starts for the Nittany Lions. In 10 and two-thirds innings, the Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, product has held opponents to just two earned runs and has only given up one extra-base hit.

However, the freshmen aren’t the only new faces in the locker room this season. Cooper brought in two starting pitchers via the transfer portal this offseason, and they’ve both proven to be reliable arms in the rotation.

Travis Luensmann, a Pennsylvania native who played one year with South Carolina, returned home and earned the top spot in the starting rotation.

In the first game of the season, Luensmann went four and one-third innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He sent seven batters down swinging but also walked five.

In his second outing, he threw 101 pitches over the course of six innings en route to a Penn State victory. He surrendered three runs on seven hits, bringing his season ERA to 4.35.

He showed better control this past weekend, striking out a whopping eight batters and walking none. His 15 strikeouts give him the most of any Nittany Lion this season.

Penn State also brought in another Pennsylvania native in Kellan Tulio from Louisville. Tulio was the Game 2 starter for the Nittany Lions and earned the team’s first win of the season.

In two appearances, he has pitched a team-leading 11 innings, giving up only two runs. His 1.64 ERA also ranks first among Penn State’s starters.

Wood is good

It’s hard to find an offensive category that Wood isn’t dominating right now for the blue and white.

The catcher was one of Penn State’s most productive batters last season, and he has come out firing on all cylinders to start his 2022 campaign.

The junior out of Pine Richland High School is 11-for-24 at the plate, good for a whopping .458 average — by far the best on the team.

He’s shown good discipline, taking a team-high six walks and going down on strikes just three times. Additionally, his team-leading three home runs bring him within one of his total from last year.

His 12 runs are twice as many as anyone else on the team, and his nine RBIs put him squarely atop the team rankings.

It’s still early, but Wood is on pace to have a monster season for Penn State.