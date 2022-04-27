After falling to West Virginia in its first meeting earlier this month, Penn State handled business on Wednesday night.

Despite an eighth inning comeback bid from the Mountaineers, the Nittany Lions ultimately won the contest 8-4.

It wasn’t the strongest performance from starting pitcher Tyler Shingledecker, who lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits.

Behind a consistent performance across Penn State’s lineup, however, the Nittany Lions were able to put West Virginia away.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 8-4 win over West Virginia.

Tulio survives

A Nittany Lion reliever escaped a bases-loaded jam with minimal damage in the eighth.

Junior pitcher Kellan Tulio threw two relief innings for coach Rob Cooper after taking over for senior Steven Miller in the seventh.

In the eighth inning, Tulio allowed the Mountaineers to cut its deficit to 6-4 with an RBI fielder’s choice after they loaded the bases with one out.

A steal and a walk loaded the bases once again, but the junior left-hander found a way out of the jam, striking out the Mountaineer batter.

On the night, Tulio threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out three batters while giving up just one run.

Mellott delivers

Penn State’s veteran arm impressed in relief for Penn State.

Graduate pitcher Mason Mellott threw one and two-thirds innings for the blue and white and only allowed one hit.

Mellott didn’t allow a run on 27 pitches and only walked one batter after taking over for senior Tyler Shingledecker in the third inning.

Over his last three outings Mellott has thrown eight innings while giving up no runs on four hits.

On the season, the right-handed reliever’s ERA is down to 4.38 after 15 appearances on the season thus far.

Spiegel spanks

Penn State’s Wednesday night backstop delivered at the plate.

Spiegel went 2-for-3 in the box, with his night highlighted by a solo homer in the fifth.

The second-year Nittany Lion added to his career high total in RBIs, gathering his 27th and 28th RBIs on the year in the win.

In addition to his success hitting, Spiegel was also granted two free bases, gathering a base-on-balls and HBP.

Spiegel’s first RBI came on a single to right that started a game-tying rally for his team in the third inning.

Hitting .309 on the year, Spiegel is only second to fellow catcher Wood in terms of top batting average among Penn Staters.

