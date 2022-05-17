Penn State and Pitt renewed their long-standing rivalry Tuesday night at PNC Park, facing off on the diamond for the 136th time.

The rivalry matchup delivered a tight game throughout, with the Nittany Lions pulling away in the ninth for a 19-6 victory.

Despite allowing seven Pitt baserunners, freshman pitcher Tommy Molsky escaped the first three innings without surrendering a single run.

Penn State struck first in the fourth inning when catcher Matt Wood sprinted for home on a wild pitch. Wood met Pitt starter Johnathan Bautista at home in a nasty collision that left Bautista with battle scars — when the dust settled, the Nittany Lion junior was ruled safe.

The Panthers evened things up in the sixth inning with a two-out single from senior infielder Jeffrey Wehler.

Sophomore infielder Kyle Hannon put on a base-running clinic in the seventh inning, stealing both second and third base. Freshman infielder Derek Cease paid off Hannon’s efforts with an RBI single to retake the lead.

The blue and white added three runs in the next frame, off the bats of sophomore outfielder Billy Gerlott, Hannon and Cease to give Penn State a 5-1 lead.

The Panthers embarked on a furious eighth inning rally that included a pair of doubles, one from pinch hitter Luke Lambert and the other off the bat of Wehler. Senior infielder Bryce Hulett gave Pitt its first lead of the night on a single that made it 6-5.

The Nittany Lions did not go quietly into the night, however. Junior Josh Spiegel and Hannon each collected a three-run homer in the ninth before things got out of hand.

Penn State took advantage of a struggling Pitt bullpen en route to a 19-6 victory.

Nittany Lion homecoming

A native of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, just north of the Steel City, Wood had a homecoming of sorts Tuesday night against Pitt.

Playing in the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the junior catcher’s MLB draft stock continued to grow after an impressive night at the dish.

Wood went 2-for-3 with a double, while extending his team-leading on-base streak to 31 games.

Junior catcher Josh Spiegel, a Jeannette, Pennsylvania, native started at catcher. He batted 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs against the Panthers.

Relief pitcher Steven Miller, who attended North Hills High School in Pittsburgh, faced three batters in a short appearance as well.

Freshmen bring A-games

In the final week of the regular season, freshmen from both teams showed the product of year-long improvement.

Starting pitchers Molsky and Bautista impressed, pitching four straight innings without allowing an earned run.

Bautista finished with six strikeouts while allowing just three hits. The four-frame outing was the Philadelphia native’s longest this season, and arguably his best.

The ball got away from Molsky at times, beaning three Panthers and walking two more, but, with runners aboard, the freshman delivered and kept Pitt scoreless in his 11th start of the year.

Cease continued his efficient play for the Nittany Lions as he registered three singles, including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

Blown lead

Through the first seven innings, coach Rob Cooper’s defense showed out and had helped Penn State establish a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, however, Pitt flipped the script on the Nittany Lions with a barrage of runs.

Junior Kellan Tulio came on in relief of freshman Chase Renner with two on and no outs. His night ended with the lead cut to one, the bases loaded and still no out on the board.

In those at-bats, the Panthers belted two doubles, followed by a hit-by-pitch and a walk.

Sophomore Carson Kohls replaced Tulio in a brutal position, trying to protect a one-run lead with no-outs and the bases loaded. Kohls made it through the inning, but not before Pitt took its first lead of the game.

Despite the blown lead, a 14-run ninth secured a comfortable win for Penn State.

