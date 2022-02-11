As the college baseball season draws closer, there are some interesting matchups to circle on the schedule for Penn State fans.

Penn State will avoid the defending Big Ten champion Nebraska in the regular season, but there are a lot of big games to look forward to, including a variety of new nonconference opponents.

Here’s a guide to all of Penn State’s scheduled affairs this season.

The team opens its season with a trip to Cary, North Carolina, where it will play its first eight games against five different opponents. The first contest will take place on Feb. 18, with a clash against Monmouth. This game will mark the ninth meeting between the two schools.

The Nittany Lions have won the last four matchups against the Hawks by a combined 22 runs and will be expected to continue that success.

The squad will follow that up with games against LIU, Northeastern, Maine and William and Mary, in that order, with the only two double-headers of the season coming against LIU and Maine.

Northeastern looks to be the toughest of the bunch, coming off of a CAA conference title in 2020. All four teams will be first-time opponents for Penn State.

From March 4-6, the blue and white will face its first major challenge when it visits Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a three-game series.

This will mark the third, fourth and fifth meetings between the teams all-time and first since 2004.

The Cavaliers went 36-27 last year, and they were one of eight teams who competed in the NCAA World Series, where they lost to eventual national champion Mississippi State, 6-5 before being bounced by Texas.

After its date with the Cavaliers, Penn State will stay in the state of Virginia, where it will play VMI for the first time in program history, before heading back to Cary, North Carolina, for three games against UMass, also a first-time opponent.

Coach Rob Cooper’s squad will finally play in its first home game on March 15, when Niagara comes to visit, kicking off an 11-game homestand.

Also during this homestand, Penn State will host another new opponent, Milwaukee, for three games. This will be followed by the fifth all-time meeting against Youngstown State, a series in which Penn State is undefeated.

Rutgers will visit on March 25-27, which will be Penn State’s first battle against a Big Ten opponent. Penn State has dominated the series recently, winning seven of the last 10 matchups, and is 7-2 all-time when the teams meet at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Nittany Lions will welcome in-state rival Pitt for a single game on March 29. Penn State holds the all-time lead in head-to-head wins, 11-7, but it's only beaten the Panthers once since 2017.

The team will end the homestand against St. Bonaventure and will look to avenge an 18-6 loss suffered in 2019 — its only loss to the Bonnies in the four previous meetings.

Penn State returns to the road on April 1-3 for a crucial series against Maryland in College Park. Penn State has dropped eight of the last 10 to the Terrapins, who will likely have another strong season.

To make matters worse for the blue and white, Penn State is 0-4 when playing at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium.

After a quick home game against Bucknell, a team Penn State is 22-1 against all-time, the Nittany Lions will hit the road again for a series at Northwestern, who earned a 2-2 series split against the Nittany Lions last season, with every game decided by three runs or less.

The blue and white will follow that up by hosting West Virginia, Purdue and Mount St. Mary’s — all teams they’ve seen a lot of in recent years.

The Nittany Lions are 2-0 at home against West Virginia, but Purdue is a different story. The Boilermakers have had Penn State’s number in recent years, winning seven of the last eight.

A couple days later, Penn State will travel to Minneapolis to challenge Minnesota in a matchup with an extremely lopsided history.

Minnesota leads the all-time series 35-17, but was on a 15-game winning streak until the Nittany Lions snapped it in the most recent contest in 2021.

Penn State will play Bucknell and West Virginia, and both contests will mark the second matchup of the season against each opponent.

Following the pair of second-time contests, Penn State will move forward and host Omaha from April 29 to May 1.

The only previous matchup with the Mavericks came in 2013, when Penn State came out of San Antonio, Texas, with a 3-0 win.

Penn State will then return to Big Ten play against Michigan State, for a series on May 6-8. The Nittany Lions have won seven of the last nine and will try to build on that success when the Spartans come to town.

Penn State will face yet another new opponent, the seventh unfamiliar foe of the season, when it travels to Bowie Baysox Stadium to take on Georgetown, a team that finished with six wins last year.

In the back end of the season, the team will have a four-game stretch from May 13-17, when it visits Ohio State for three straight, then gets a day of rest before playing Pitt at PNC Park.

These will be big tests for the team as the season reaches its conclusion.

The final regular-season series will be at home against Illinois, before the Big Ten championships start on May 25. Illinois has won six of the last seven, but Penn State came out on top in the most recent matchup.

