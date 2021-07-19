3 Penn State baseball starting pitchers embark on MLB journey after making history

It’s rare to see a college baseball program employ three senior starting pitchers in the same year.

It’s even more rare to see those same three players selected in the same MLB Draft.

Penn State baseball did just that this year, with Conor Larkin, Kyle Virbitsky and Bailey Dees all coming off the board last week.

Larkin was selected in the ninth round by the Toronto Blue Jays, Virbitsky went in the 17th round to the Oakland Athletics and Dees rounded out the group in the 18th round to the New York Yankees.

The trio’s selection to their respective organizations is unique in itself, but the circumstances it came under were one-of-a-kind, too.

All three players were technically listed as juniors during the 2021 season despite it being their fourth year with the Nittany Lions. Like all other NCAA athletes, they had the opportunity to use an extra year of eligibility after a pandemic-marred season.

Each said the option was something they weighed heavily on during the draft process, and while he couldn’t speak for the others, Larkin used the extra year as “leverage” and said they all had the same mindset.

“I was gonna use it if the opportunity didn’t come up or the opportunity wasn’t right,” Larkin told The Daily Collegian. “Thankfully the Blue Jays gave me a chance, an opportunity that I really enjoyed, and I’m just excited to move on.

“I think all three of us were kind of in the same boat… I can’t speak for them personally, but I kind of felt through conversations that if it was something we had to do we would’ve done.”

The right opportunity clearly came about for each of the pitchers, but none may have been as ready to use the extra year as Virbitsky was.

Through a bit of a light course load this spring, the 6-foot-7 right-hander used the extra time to accomplish two feats: fine tune his baseball career and apply for a graduate program.

Virbitsky wound up being accepted to the program, giving him the option to pursue a master’s degree in corporate finance through the Smeal College of Business had the draft not worked out.

While the coronavirus may have thrown a wrench in his original plans, he said exercising the extra opportunity “absolutely” came into his mind leading up to the draft.

“I came to college, and I did stuff throughout the time I was there to kind of set myself up to get as close as I could to getting my degree — and then be able to get drafted my junior year and come back and finish,” Virbitsky told the Collegian. “Obviously that didn’t happen, but I was in a great spot this year.

"I had a really good Plan B if the draft didn’t work out. Obviously I’m happy that didn’t come to fruition, but it is something that maybe in the future I would look into. I may revisit it when my playing career is over.”

To complicate things even further for the group, the MLB Draft actually took place at a much later date than normal. Typically, the draft begins around the end of the college baseball season and transitions to the postseason.

With the draft occurring on July 11-13 this year and Penn State playing a shortened season without any tournament games, there was more than a month of downtime between the final game and the days the pitchers heard their names called.

For North Carolina native Dees, the down period resulted in a week off to “decompress” before ramping his training back up. For Pennsylvania natives Larkin and Virbitsky, they found themselves training together at Ascent Athletics.

The pair posted videos of themselves pitching to their Twitter accounts, which according to Virbitsky, was simply to say “Yes, I’m still as good as I was in the season.”

As nerve-racking as the draft process can be for an individual, having Larkin and Dees in his support group helped keep Virbitsky focused on competing and improving while still being able to step away from the stress.

“We’ve competed with each other throwing bullpens and we’ve worked out together. It’s really been great to just have him and to have a different voice to go through all this stuff with,” Virbitsky said. “Like ‘What are you hearing? What am I hearing?’ And then Bailey is a phone call away. Me and Conor have definitely kept up with him as well.”

But no matter the amount of surrounding support, waiting to hear your name called in the draft is a stressful and life-changing experience.

Dees was training and staying ready for any workouts he needed to do, but ultimately, it was largely out of his control.

“When it got closer, it was just kind of a waiting game to see what happened and just hoping for the best,” Dees told the Collegian. “It was a roller coaster of emotions. ‘Am I gonna get picked? I hope I get picked. I think I deserve to get picked.’ I was playing a lot of scenarios through my head and probably overthinking it a lot.”

Larkin said he did his best to have a normal day when the draft rolled around, but it’s impossible to ignore the accompanying emotion and stress.

When it came down to it, he said he tried to have a “control what I can control” mentality but the all-or-nothing nature of the draft made it difficult.

“The days leading up to it were definitely stressful, knowing that something you’ve been doing for 16 years of your life — you’ll find out in a couple of days if it was good enough or not,” Larkin said.

While everyone entering the MLB Draft may wish they were taken in the first couple of rounds, it’s neither a reality nor an expectation for many.

The earliest of the three pitchers’ selection came in the ninth round, but Virbitsky said the nerves and anxiety certainly continued to build as the days went on. When his name finally came off the board, he chuckled and said he was “really happy to get the call when [he] did because it was getting late there.”

However, Virbitsky said he began to appreciate just how far he had come in the days leading up to the draft.

“It was truly a unique feeling to sit there and say to myself ‘I did everything I could,’” Virbitsky said. “I trained for the better part of the last year and half for this but furthermore like my whole life. From when I really loved baseball, I was after this... There’s nothing I would have changed about the way I went about everything, so that was reassuring.”

And even with a different outcome, Virbitsky said he was confident he had a “win-win situation” regardless.

“I’m sitting here, I got into a great grad program at Penn State. I had a fallback plan to play another year at Penn State. I loved my time at Penn State,” Virbitsky said. “Obviously I wanted it to go the way it ended up going, however I really was just happy. I was kind of at peace with whatever happened because of the work that I put in. I knew I didn’t leave anything to chance.”

When Monday rolled around, Larkin became the first Nittany Lion selected in the 2021 draft.

He said it still hasn’t quite sunk in — and it might not until he actually signs the contract and reports to camp.

“It was one of those moments you dream about as a kid, and you can create so many scenarios but when the time actually comes, it’s nothing like you think it’s gonna be,” Larkin said. “It’s a genuine feeling. Just seeing how excited my parents were — they sacrificed so much. I’ve always dreamed about giving back to my parents. It’s kind of step one for the sacrifices they made through my 22 years of living.”

Larkin took time to enjoy his selection, and he received congratulations from many people, including his teammates who were still waiting to find out their future homes.

Before long, Larkin said all he was worried about was seeing his blue and white counterparts come off the board.

“Being the first one was definitely a cool feeling, but right away I was like ‘Man I can’t wait to see where the other guys go,’” Larkin said. “Being a part of it with two special guys in Bailey and Kyle, it’s a dream come true. You can’t ask for anything better. Those two mean the world to me, being by their side for four years now and seeing their hard work pay off too.”

Virbitsky said it was “one of the greatest moments” of his life, and Dees acknowledged the relief of being picked was a “great feeling,” and all parties got to spend it with their families.

The trio of pitchers were joined by another Nittany Lion, third baseman Justin Williams, who was selected in the 17th round by the Houston Astros. When it was all said and done, coach Rob Cooper’s 2021 draft class became the largest in program history since 2007 and the second largest in the Big Ten.

When Larkin and Dees roomed together freshman year, Dees said they had a single Post-It note on their door with a goal: “Get drafted.”

After achieving that feat and looking back, both said the 2021 draft class is proof that Penn State has the resources and coaching staff to develop good baseball players.

“I think it's a big step for the program. It kind of builds the reputation that we are Penn State baseball and you can go anywhere and get drafted,” Dees said. “It just depends on how hard you’re gonna work and if you’re gonna put in the time. Trust the process, trust the coaches and trust the people around you.”

Larkin arrived in Tampa Bay on Thursday and has been attending his fair share of Zoom meetings while quarantining before he can participate in camp. Dees arrived in Tampa Bay on Sunday, and Virbitsky is heading out to Arizona on Tuesday.

Since the three pitchers were drafted and received their next steps of action, Dees said their conversations have largely been about “how it went down” and the differences they’ve seen between their organizations.

“It’s almost like a freshman orientation again for us. There’s so many questions we have and so many things we’re wondering about,” Dees said. “It’s just kind of been bouncing questions off of each other about how they’re doing and where they’re going and what their plan looks like. But I know they’re all super happy and super excited.”

This year marked just the second time in Penn State program history that three pitchers were selected in the same draft — the last time was in the five-player class in 2007. However, the pitchers in the 2007 class were not all seniors and weren’t all starting pitchers.

Larkin, Virbitsky and Dees created unprecedented history with the Nittany Lions. Now, they’re moving on to the next chapters in their respective careers, but it’s safe to say they won’t be losing touch with each other.

“I think everybody’s just really, really happy that it worked out,” Virbitsky said. “To be with those guys and to push them as much as they pushed me has been a blessing. I don’t think I’d be where I am without the two of them.”