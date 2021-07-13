Two former Nittany Lions were selected by professional baseball organizations on Tuesday.

Justin Williams was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 17th round with pick No. 508, while Kyle Virbitsky was taken 10 picks later by the Oakland Athletics in the same round.

Another Nittany Lion selected! Congrats to Justin Williams getting drafted in the 17th round by the @astros! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/2sUbnotgXB — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 13, 2021

Make that 3⃣ Nittany Lions selected! Congrats to @KyleVirbitsky on his pick in the 17th round by the @Athletics! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/hhT8yiEA80 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 13, 2021

Williams, an infielder, started all 42 games at third base for coach Rob Cooper in 2021. He batted .302 with 48 hits, collecting 23 RBIs and scoring 28 runs.

Virbitsky started 13 games on the mound, posting a 5-4 record with a .417 ERA along with 88 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.

Williams and Virbitsky are the second and third former Nittany Lions to be drafted in 2021, respectively, behind Conor Larkin, who was selected in the ninth round with pick No. 272 by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lonnie White Jr., who was slated to join both the Penn State football and baseball team during the upcoming academic year, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 64 overall pick.

