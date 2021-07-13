Penn State Baseball vs. Michigan State, Williams

Third Baseman Justin Williams (33) throws to first at warm-ups in between innings during Penn State baseball's game against Michigan State on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans 5-3. 

 Chloe Trieff

Two former Nittany Lions were selected by professional baseball organizations on Tuesday.

Justin Williams was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 17th round with pick No. 508, while Kyle Virbitsky was taken 10 picks later by the Oakland Athletics in the same round.

Williams, an infielder, started all 42 games at third base for coach Rob Cooper in 2021. He batted .302 with 48 hits, collecting 23 RBIs and scoring 28 runs.

Virbitsky started 13 games on the mound, posting a 5-4 record with a .417 ERA along with 88 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.

Williams and Virbitsky are the second and third former Nittany Lions to be drafted in 2021, respectively, behind Conor Larkin, who was selected in the ninth round with pick No. 272 by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lonnie White Jr., who was slated to join both the Penn State football and baseball team during the upcoming academic year, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 64 overall pick.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags