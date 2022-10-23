For any team, consistency and finding contributions from everyone is key and that is exactly what Penn State accomplished on Sunday.

With the win, the No. 13 Nittany Lions have a three game win streak as the blue and white controlled the match from start to finish, showing off a high-powered offense and balanced approach that Rutgers could not handle.

Now sitting at 17-4 overall and 6-4 in Big Ten play, Penn State got going early, taking advantage of a dominant net presence and strong passing game to generate a .329 hitting percentage and .500 kill percentage in the match.

As sophomore libero and defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen set the tone with three consecutive aces, the consistent passing by graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia helped to create a .682 hitting percentage in Set 1.

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has emphasized starting strong and playing a steady match all year long. After the offense mitigated the powerful Maryland blockers Friday night, Penn State continued to find that rhythm at Rec Hall.

“I think especially in your own home gym, you should be able to move the ball around a little bit and find ways to score on that line,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “But you know, I thought we did a good job and minus a couple plays here and there at the end, I'm happy with our performance.”

Elisaia, who tallied a match high 33 assists, spread the wealth all match long and created prime opportunities for her teammates who capitalized on one-on-one matchups against blockers who were late to their marks.

The South Jordan, Utah, native was the catalyst for the offensive showing as Elisaia helped keep the Nittany Lions in system while allowing her teammates to hit .500 in Set 2 and .382 in Set 3.

Even with the individual marks Elisaia posted, she credits the effort of her teammates to her own success and knows that without their commitment, the offense can’t push the attack forward.

“They're doing a really great job of getting available, especially the middles,” Elisaia said. “They're always working really hard to be up and available, especially in transition. Man, I think our back row is also doing a really great job of putting balls where they need to be so it makes it a lot easier for me.”

Penn State’s front row shined Sunday afternoon, as four Nittany Lions tallied eight kills including junior middle blocker Allie Holland who hit for a .615 kill percentage.

In addition to the offensive attack that was clicking all match, Holland’s defense proved to be a key difference maker for Penn State as the Hilliard, Ohio, native totaled seven blocks and created the smooth connection between the front row and back row.

“Being able to block next to great pin blockers, I think makes the biggest difference in my blocking,” Holland said. “We've also just been working again on making sure we press over well and I think the communication from front to back court was also great tonight.”

With Taylor Trammell being sidelined with an injury, Schumacher-Cawley needed someone to step up and found an answer in graduate student middle blocker and right side hitter Katie Clark who made her presence felt right away.

Clark’s confidence continued to grow throughout the match as the Arlington, Texas, native played a clean match that included eight kills, one error and a .700 hitting percentage. Clark also tallied five total blocks and like Holland, created fits for Rutgers hitters.

“I think it's just more getting back into my groove and like building my own confidence and stuff like that,” Clark said. “[Elisaia] is putting up really great balls and just being able to have a lot of confidence in myself and mix up the shots really just helped me be able to do that.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE