As Penn State gets ready for another season spring 2023, pitcher Bailey Parshall gets ready for it to be her last.

Even though it may be hard for any player to leave their respective team, not every player can say they had a career like Parshall’s.

She’s among the highest rated players in D1Softball’s preseason rankings, coming in at No. 60, and she sits sixth all-time with 396 career strikeouts for Penn State.

The fifth-year senior has been sensational for the team, enjoying her years with the Nittany Lions.

Her talent and experience didn’t just happen overnight, however, as many people in her life propelled her to achieve awards and rack up numerous strikeouts.

Entering Happy Valley’s gates as a first-year back in 2019, Parshall had a lot of talent to offer the blue and white, but that talent has evolved over time.

Parshall felt the pressure of taking on the starting role early in her career, afraid to make a mistake on the mound.

“Freshman year, we really had to step up and take that starter role,” Parshall told The Daily Collegian. “I tried that year and last year to change my mindset on the mound in between innings and really think about ‘What am I doing well?’ and just starting to boost myself up more. My teammates helped along with that, but it started with what I was saying to myself.”

As Parshall kept playing, she told herself to make up for her mistakes or focus on what she was doing well rather than on what she was doing wrong.

She, as any first-year, was trying to make big plays to impress her team and the coach, but as the years went by, she got more experience being a pitcher and playing for her team rather than for herself.

“Her maturity level as a pitcher is really good,” coach Clarisa Crowell told the Collegian. “Bailey a few years ago wanted the strikeout. Bailey now is ‘If I get a one-pitch out, I’m pretty excited about that.’ She’s definitely grown in that. I’m just fortunate to be a part of Bailey’s journey.”

The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, native, along with her teammates, had to deal with the coronavirus cutting the 2020 season short.

As she was locked inside only having online classes to attend, her connection grew stronger with her roommate and catcher Kathryn Rex.

“We met in our sophomore year in high school,” Parshall said. “It’s been a progressing friendship. When COVID hit, we were roommates. We weren’t allowed to leave the house. We really grew our friendship because all we really had was each other, spending all that time together.”

The bond between Parshall and Rex translated into softball. As Rex was a catcher, she would train with the pitchers to help them improve, especially Parshall.

During practice, the two of them were hard on each other, but neither of them took it to heart, knowing that their best interest was for the love of the game.

Rex’s toughness rubbed off on Parshall and made her improve her game in a way she said she wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

“As a pitcher, I value the time I get with catchers,” Parshall said. “She’s easily the hardest catcher to throw to because she holds us to such a high standard. She’s definitely that person you want to have in the bullpen because she’s gonna tell you straight up what you’re doing wrong and how to fix it.”

Not only did their connection grow during the long and lasting year of 2020, but the team as a whole grew during that time.

Despite the season being cut short, Parshall still threw remarkably well, getting 129 strikeouts in only 20 appearances.

Since she had so many strikeouts in a short amount of games played, the nickname “Queen B” emerged on social media.

“Somebody on social media started it, and then it just kind of went, and then our own coaches would call me that,” Parshall said.

Rex recalled one of her favorite memories of Parshall’s nickname during a Big Ten series.

“We were playing in the game, and she was warming up, pitching on the mound, and all of a sudden you hear our student section,” Rex told the Collegian. “They sang through the whole rendition of ‘God Save the Queen.’”

The nickname not only referenced Parshall's skills but the team chemistry and how the teammates looked at each other.

When the 2021 season came about, Crowell was named head coach for the Nittany Lions.

The campaign wasn’t how Crowell thought her first year would go for the team, but if the blue and white was able to obtain anything in the forgettable year, it would be maturing as players and growing as a team.

In her first year, Crowell got to experience what it was like coaching Parshall and soon came to realize she would be valued as a core member of the team.

“Parshall is a phenomenal player,” Crowell said. “When it comes down to who Bailey is as a person, she’s a great person. It’s always great when you have a superstar player who is, most importantly, a very good person.”

Penn State learned to take its losses and reflected on what it could do to go out next year a new team, trying to build around its stars such as Parshall.

The team made many errors, but instead of blaming others for a loss, the Nittany Lions would tell each other how to improve.

“If you make an error, it’s not the end of the world,” Rex said. “Your teammates aren’t gonna hate you for it. They’re gonna support you no matter what happens.”

Rex and her teammates “can’t deny that it happened, but that’s also in the past.” The only thing that mattered to her and the team was the next season.

During the time off, Parshall kept thinking about softball. Crowell said she admired Parshall for her hunger for more.

“Bailey has a great work ethic,” Crowell said. “She’s watching film over the summer of teams. She wants to watch film. She wants to train at a high level. I don’t think Bailey would have had the success that she had last year had she not had the work ethic she does.”

The 2021 season did not go the way Penn State wanted it to, but without it, the team wouldn’t have found the success it did in the next campaign.

Flipping the script, the blue and white went out on the diamond, racking up 32 wins. It was the13th time in history the squad achieved such a high number of wins.

Crowell was named ECAC Coach of the Year not only for her impressive wins for the team but accomplishing that in a matter of two years with a new team.

Crowell said Penn State flipped the switch to become a force to be reckoned with because her players “just stayed the course.”

“They were gritty, they were tough. There was always that one person that stepped up,” Crowell said. “It’s a culture thing. It’s player development. Those two main things were big reasons why we were successful.”

That one player who stepped up was Parshall. She not only grew as a player but as a person and a leader.

The fourth-year student at the time led the helm for the team, going from a 2.82 ERA to a 1.68.

Parshall’s game began to mature as a team player. She recorded 211 strikeouts compared to the 83 she got in 2021, and even though her strikeouts per at-bat dipped compared to 2019 and 2020, the win column improved drastically, with 32 wins for the team.

Parshall ended last year with many notable awards, including NFCA All-American third team and the Penn State Female Athlete of the Year.

She said she wouldn’t be where she is today if it weren’t for people like Rex in her life, constantly pushing her to improve gradually and never to stop.

The leadership she gives to the team doesn’t go unnoticed by Crowell, who acknowledged what she provides to the team.

“We’re fortunate to have her leadership and her experience,” Crowell said. “When you got somebody who’s as talented as Bailey, who works as hard as Bailey and goes out every day to be the best version of herself, I think it’s leadership right there, and her teammates definitely respect her for that.”

Rex said Parshall’s personality inspires the people around her to want to make a difference and become better players, including herself.

Just working with Parshall as her catcher has made Rex a different player. Rex said seeing Parshall’s hard work on the mound pushes her to work hard behind the plate.

In Parshall’s last year, she will look to do no different than inspire the people around her to be the best versions of themselves and give it a good last run.

“I’m not playing anymore softball,” Parshall said. “We got this season. We’re gonna make it the best one yet, but Bailey’s arm is not making it.”

Even though her career may be coming to an end, Crowell made it clear that Parshall will always be remembered for her years at Penn State.

“I want her to leave here knowing she made an impact on this program,” Crowell said. “I want her to leave with people saying that Bailey was a great pitcher, but she was an even better person and teammate.”

