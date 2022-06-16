Penn State ended the 2021 season with a 12-8-1 record, a year that saw the team face many injuries throughout.

If the season indicated anything, though, it was that the Nittany Lions were able to step up when stars such as midfielder Payton Linnehan went down.

The Douglas, Massachusetts, native is a player the team relies on heavily, but according to fellow midfielder Cori Dyke, the entire team plays a role in its success.

“[Everything is] so valued within our team,” Dyke told The Daily Collegian. “In the midfield, in the backline — coach [Erica Dambach] knows and instills in us that the play starts from you.

“I don’t think anyone feels less valued at all.”

Overall team aside, Linnehan and redshirt junior Ally Schlegel are the top two returning goal scorers from last season and were a big reason why the squad was able to win 12 games.

“We’re blessed to have some awesome goal scorers like them and even more,” Dyke said.

However, the blue and white’s versatility brought everyone to contribute last season, as it had to rely more on effort than goal scoring.

Schlegel said the team’s success is never reliant on a sole performance from either herself or Linnehan, but rather the squad’s overall effort in every game it plays.

“I think all of those goals, so many of them are never individual efforts from me,” Schlegel told the Collegian. “But only just me getting on the end of five, six, seven, eight passes beforehand.”

Injuries to players like Linnehan may have had the biggest effect on the team’s leadership core. Those injuries often took out the players who were leaders for the younger athletes on the team.

Dambach said her upperclassmen are the pure embodiment of what she preaches day in and day out.

“When your leaders exemplify what you’re trying to teach, then they’re the ones that end up actually having the most impact on the program and having the most impact on the younger players,” Dambach told the Collegian.

Many players stepped up and became leaders when one of their teammates went down, which helped a lot of them take on roles they hadn’t before.

“We just took the mentality of ‘next player up,’” Dambach said. “Some of these older players that, their freshman year, didn’t get a whole lot of playing time, they understand what it means to grind and earn your spot.”

The team relies on each player who’s rostered to the blue and white, which is key to working them into the system the staff has implemented.

Dambach said Dyke and Schlegel make an impact on the team in all walks of life.

“These two are incredible human beings,” Dambach said. “They embody everything that we’re trying to do with the program.”

Nothing was handed to Dyke, however. Like everyone else, she had to earn her spot on the team.

“I just tried to put myself in the best possible position that I could freshman year to contribute to the team,” Dyke said. “Everything’s earned; nothing’s given.”

Dyke has seen her hard work pay off alongside her teammates in places other than Happy Valley. Dyke became the fourth player on Penn State’s roster to earn a call up to the U.S. Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team.

Linnehan made sure to give Dyke her props, despite her teammate's inability to find the scoreboard.

“There are so many players for us that make our team who we are — that aren’t the ones on the score sheet,” Linnehan said. “Dyke is the heart of our midfield, and she hasn’t scored a goal, but we need her just as much as we need our leading scorer.”

Dyke is aware of this lack of goals on her personal stat sheet and said she hopes that senior year is her lucky year of banging one into the back of the net.

While fans may overlook players such as Dyke, Dambach doesn’t, and she realizes the amount of effort she and many others give to the team.

“We are a team without stars; we don’t put players up on a pedestal,” Dambach said. “We try to really bring the entire team and help the entire team, even those that haven’t been on the field, to understand their impact on the success of the program.”

In terms of group effort, it seems that Dambach has made it clear that the team works as a whole and fights as one, win or lose.

Dyke echoed her coach’s sentiments, claiming the reason the team can go out and perform the way it does is because of the entire group.

“100% everyone,” Dyke said. “Whether it’s our 90-minute players or players that don’t touch the field, everyone is giving their all in practice every single day, and that’s what's making everyone better.”

The Littleton, Colorado, native is aware of the burdens that playing collegiate soccer brings, which makes her grateful for the team’s depth, since it's what helps create an environment that's different from any other program.

Linnehan is on the same wavelength as Dyke and also mentioned the team effort that’s put on display each game.

“We couldn’t do it without our goal scorers; we couldn’t do it without the bench hyping us up or our subs coming in and making a difference,” Linnehan told the Collegian. “People give their all on the field — it’s everyone. It’s a team effort, always.”

When it comes down to how the team is preparing for this upcoming season, Dyke said “it's going to be a really special, talented group” that takes the field in the fall.

Even though the team has gelled so well over the years, there are still things left that the team and Dambach are aiming to accomplish during the 2022 season.

With Top Drawer Soccer’s highest-rated recruiting class, Dambach is eager to get back on the pitch and start playing again on the grass of Jeffrey Field.

“Sky’s the limit with this group,” Dambach said. “I certainly wouldn’t put any limits on this group based off of who we have coming in.”

The players on the team are as eager as their head coach to get back to work.

Dyke said she believes the team can “go the distance” in the fall season and make it a special year.

Like her teammate, Schlegel also said she believes the team has what it takes to put together a dominant season in the conference.

“I want to win both the Big Ten Tournament and the Big Ten regular season,” Schlegel said. “The men’s team did it last year, which was just so encouraging to me.”

While Schlegel’s goals focus on team accomplishments, there’s no doubt that every Penn Stater has individual dreams of their own.

Former Nittany Lion Sam Coffey was one of those players who got to see her dreams come true recently when she was called up to the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Dambach recognized that accomplishment, saying it was a “proud parent moment.”

“You know their struggles, you know what they’ve been through. You’ve been a part of them, you’ve pushed them in those struggles,” Dambach said. “And to see them fly, to see them excel, is one of, if not the top, feeling in coaching — to see them go through the ups and downs and to have that moment where they know it’s all worth it.”

Dambach’s heart-felt remarks are proof that every Nittany Lion is a part of a “united family,” as Linnehan described it. Each player wants to see another teammate achieve the individual dreams they set.

Dambach takes pride in mentoring the kids she has every year and said she wants to see them all get to the position they only have dreamed of before entering Penn State.

“I got the best job in the world. I work with incredible humans — they’re pretty darn good at soccer,” Dambach said. “The people I work with in this office every day, the staff — we challenge each other, we make each other laugh. I can’t imagine doing anything else, anywhere else. I absolutely have the best job in the country.”

