Penn State Women's Volleyball vs Illinois

The Penn State women's volleyball team waits for their game against Illinois to begin on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

After its first Big Ten weekend sweep of the season, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA top 25.

Following a dominant pair of matches that saw the now-17-4 Nittany Lions go undefeated against Maryland and Rutgers, the blue and white rose to No. 11 in the rankings.

Penn State will do battle with two familiar foes this weekend, kicking off a busy week with a road match against Illinois on Wednesday before returning to play No. 6 Ohio State at Rec Hall on Saturday night.

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley's squad will look to sweep another week and improve upon its three-game win streak which lifted its conference record to 6-4 and tied it for fifth in the Big Ten.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler Millen is a women's volleyball and men's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.