After its first Big Ten weekend sweep of the season, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA top 25.

Following a dominant pair of matches that saw the now-17-4 Nittany Lions go undefeated against Maryland and Rutgers, the blue and white rose to No. 11 in the rankings.

There is a new No. 1! After the @texasvolleyball loss to @CycloneVB and @Pitt_VB beating @LouisvilleVB, @Huskervball reclaims the top spot in the AVCA Div. I Coaches Poll. Nebraska, which has won 11 in a row, was No. 1 in the preseason poll.Full poll: https://t.co/sF8N6ENn8Z pic.twitter.com/Cbw60fCRnC — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) October 24, 2022

Penn State will do battle with two familiar foes this weekend, kicking off a busy week with a road match against Illinois on Wednesday before returning to play No. 6 Ohio State at Rec Hall on Saturday night.

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley's squad will look to sweep another week and improve upon its three-game win streak which lifted its conference record to 6-4 and tied it for fifth in the Big Ten.

