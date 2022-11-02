Matches are just a sprint, but the marathon takes place every day at practice. A lot goes on behind the scenes before Penn State is ready to face its rivals on game day.

The games are a glimpse at the work the Nittany Lions put in at practice, but there is a day-to-day hustle no one outside the program gets to see.

The Penn State squad manages the overload of fast-paced Big Ten play through daily routines and athletic training that keeps its players healthy and with the stamina to play two or even three games per week.

“We go in every day to get treatment, our bodies are, you know, very fragile in general, just as humans, and I feel like a lot of people don't take advantage of athletic training in general,” said senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington.

Athletic training and strengthening in the weight room are some of the main components of the players’ daily routines to prevent injuries and remain strong throughout the season.

“Taking care of their bodies all the time and making sure that they're doing, whether it's in the weight room or the athletic training room, you know, getting stronger but also maintaining flexibility, and I think our strength coach does a great job with that,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said.

The players’ first line of defense against injuries lies on the shoulders of Scott Campbell, assistant athletic trainer and Matt Dorn, assistant director of athletic performance.

​​”They put in a lot of hours, both of those guys and I think they do a great job with keeping them healthy, you know, and ready to go,” Schumacher-Cawley said.

The athletic trainers are just some of the resources the Nittany Lions have to become healthier and stronger players. Coach Schumacher-Cawley said that the program is very fortunate to have Campbell and Dorn available for the athletes.

“Scott is great and he takes care of us and he makes sure and holds us accountable for getting treatment and going in to just do preventative work,” Weatherington said.

Each member of the blue and white squad has the responsibility of finding extra ways in between practice to maintain their stamina. Proper rest and nutrition are part of the formula, according to Schumacher-Cawley.

“Each one of them does something extra to help themselves and so I'm happy that they're taking advantage of those things, and that they know how important it is”

Aside from athletic training and practice itself, the Nittany Lions spend time in the weight room, where they work on strength and conditioning.

“I think it's really important because you can't just be good at volleyball, you need to have some strength, you need to have stamina, you need to be explosive and I'm appreciative of Dorn for that,” Weatherington said.

While strength training can be hard at times and the teammates sometimes need an extra push from Dorn who keeps them in “tip-top shape,” Weatherington said that she loves to lift and she finds the weight room as a fun space.

“When we go down there the music's always blasting and we're always throwing some weight around but I think we get stronger every day that we're in there because I mean, we have everybody on our team is PR’ing this year whether it be jump heights or weights”

Despite the work that goes in to prevent injuries, accidents happen, and unexpected issues can occur mid-season.

Middle blocker Taylor Tramell suffered from an injury on her left foot after a bad landing in Penn State’s match against Maryland on Oct. 21, forcing her to retire for the remainder of this season, but that hasn't stopped her from strengthening other areas.

“She's in the training room every day,” Schumacher-Cawley said “Even though she's not doing a whole lot with her foot, it's still being able to build muscle on her knee, her calf or her thighs. They're still doing everything to help her maintain that strength.”

When athletes in programs like Penn State volleyball get injured, they have to be ready to recover fast, and coach Schumacher-Cawley said that she is glad Tramell got surgery quickly after the accident.

“She has a great attitude about it and is feeling good about coming back in the spring and being able to do dome things,” said Schumacher-Cawley.

While the Nittany Lions seem to be on top of things with a 17-6 overall record, a lot goes on behind the curtains, and the work of the coaching staff, athletic trainers and managers is reflected in the No. 15 team.

“I think I'm lucky to have such great people around the program that want to help and that have a positive impact.” Schumacher-Cawley said. “Maintaining that work ethic for a long time it's tough to do, but I think they're all doing a really good job with it”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE