While being recognized as hosting some of the best collegiate talent in America, Penn State women's volleyball is set to host Athletes Unlimited in the spring at Rec Hall.

In the exhibition match, the Nittany Lions will go up against some of the best professionals in the world and will face some familiar faces to the program.

Coming in the spring of 2023: The Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Exhibition Tour 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aPpUqWtoL4 — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) November 15, 2022

While the tour is set to make stops at other Big Ten powers like Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin in addition to Texas and Baylor, the blue and white could see some former greats like Deja McClendon back home.

The tour will also make stops to meet with some top clubs teams around the country in addition to schools and hosting clinics to promote the game of volleyball and the upcoming Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Championship.

