Almost as soon as the calendar flipped to June, Penn State fans received some of the biggest news of the past year.

On June 1, Penn State announced Beaver Stadium, and other sporting venues, will operate at full capacity for the fall season.

The announcement changes the original plan of allowing 20,000 fans to the typical “107k” that will be welcomed in the fall.

With Beaver Stadium returning to its fan-filled stands, it poses the question: Which other sports would benefit the most from full capacity stadiums?

Hockey

The winter-based sport does not have any question marks next to it when it comes to the impact of its fans.

Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena holds just over 6,000 fans, but this season there were none.

The lack of bleacher creatures likely hurt the record of Guy Gadowsky’s crew. The Nittany Lions finished off the fanless season under .500 at 10-12.

With the reintroduction of fans, Penn State hockey teams should add more wins off of the energy in the stadium alone.

Hockey is different from other sports because a wall of plexiglass is the only entity separating fans and athletes.

The close proximity between the two parties creates one of the most unique spectating experiences in sports.

Before the disappearance of fans, players would fire one into the back of the net then rush over to the glass to celebrate with the rowdy onlookers.

These interactions did not occur in a stadium with no fans, but with Pegula at full capacity, the glass will be rattling once again.

Basketball

Basketball is a sport where the fans are on the same floor as the players. There’s nothing in between the benches and the fans, which often results in a storming of the court after major victories.

The addition of fans will add another dimension to the high-pressure moments that happen on the hardwood.

One of the most tense moments in a basketball game is a free throw.

During a free throw, it is all on the player to make the shot, but the fans can make it harder by trying to distract them.

Sometimes, the fans behind the free throw line use signs and other distractions to add to the tense moment that could make or break a game.

A roaring home crowd can affect an opposing player’s focus and force a missed shot in a big moment.

With a game like basketball, silence and uncontested shots are key, but adding the element of fans makes every shot harder.

A basketball game is not the same without fans, and the Nittany Lions could use every ounce of encouragement to boost their sub-.500 record.

Wrestling

In recent years, Penn State has been a powerhouse for collegiate wrestling. Having a wrestling-giant program usually results in having one of the most powerful fanbases, too.

Rec Hall seats just under 7,000 fans who cheer on some of the country’s top wrestlers. The team also occasionally competes in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Wrestling fans are additionally a different breed than the average football, hockey and basketball fans. It is unique of enough sport that it brings in some of the most hardcore fans.

Pair the hardcore fanbase with an arena that holds a large number of people, and it creates a strong atmosphere — an atmosphere that was lacking in the previous season.

Wrestling, like boxing, is a one-on-one matchup.

With a home crowd behind a wrestler, it can easily boost their motivation heading into the contest.

For this reason, a full-capacity Rec Hall or Bryce Jordan Center will greatly benefit the wrestlers shooting to bring home a national title.