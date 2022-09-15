Another weekend, another tournament for Penn State.

The No. 11 blue and white is set to play its fourth tournament of the early season this weekend, as it looks to conquer the Penn State Classic at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of their most impressive wins of the season, earning two thrilling back-to-back victories against then-No. 18 Oregon and No. 11 Stanford.

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said she feels a strong weekend serves not only as a simple morale boost but a stepping stool for what’s to come next.

“Obviously, beating good teams like Stanford and Oregon builds good confidence for your team,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think it’s being able to take these wins and learn to get better from them.”

The offseason acquisitions once again stole the show this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as Long Beach State transfer outside hitter Kashauna Williams combined for a team-high 32 kills this past weekend.

The blue and white’s defense continued to show off this season, as its intensity has increased week after week.

Led by junior middle blocker Allie Holland and junior libero/defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic, the Nittany Lions stuffed both weekend opponents to below .200 hitting percentages.

With seemingly lesser opponents on the docket for the squad this week, the goal remains the same.

“I think that anyone we come across and play, you can never take them for granted,” Holland said. “No matter what the ranking says, everyone’s coming in bringing their best against Penn State.”

Shooting up nine spots in the most recent AVCA rankings, after beating two tough opponents, the Nittany Lions have achieved their highest spot yet early in the season.

With both of the past matches stretching out to the maximum of five sets, Penn State was presented with a test in patience and energy.

“I think a big lesson we learned was stamina,'' Holland said. “Two long five-set matches is an exciting opportunity for us to see how we perform throughout the course of two to three hour-long matches. So, I think it was exciting to see the way we performed in the fifth set.”

The Nittany Lions kick off the Penn State Classic with a Friday night match against Howard.

Looking at the Bison, they’re working with a 4-5 overall record to start off the season, but are coming off back-to-back victories.

Howard produced strong offensive outings in both of these matches, combining for 103 kills on an average .302 hitting percentage.

Junior outside hitter Jennifer Bolden is a name that the Nittany Lions ought to keep an eye out for, as she leads the Bison currently with 82 kills on the campaign. Sophomore outside hitter Dami Awojobi completes this 1-2 punch as she sits at second on the Bison with 77 kills.

The defensive presence of the Bison is led by senior libero Essence Bell and sophomore middle blocker Cimone Woodard. Bell leads the team with 130 digs on the year, while Woodard makes her presence felt at the net with 23 blocks for the season.

“Howard’s always a good team. The last few years, we’ve played them and their tournament team, and I know they’ll play well, and they’re coached well,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think if we serve aggressive and stick to our game plan, we can score a lot of points.”

Albany is scheduled to show off its talent Saturday morning against Penn State, marking the first match of two on Saturday for the Great Danes.

The Great Danes got off to a shaky start to the year, going 0-6 to kick things off, but they are coming into this weekend’s tournament winning three of their last four matches.

Coming off a strong performance against Marist, the Great Danes look to continue the strong offensive flow they have found.

Sophomore outside hitter Alexa Harris has been on a tear so far this season, coming off an 18-kill breakout against Marist and leading the Great Danes with 127 kills on the season.

Senior setter Malea Stanton has been the playmaking catalyst for the Great Danes, racking up 235 assists throughout this 10-match span.

With this weekend being the last tournament before Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions look to keep their eyes on the prize.

“We’re going to continue to work hard in the gym and keep building off what we created last weekend,” graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia said. “It’s easy for teams to feel complacent after a big win this weekend, and we just got to keep pushing.”

