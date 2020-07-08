The Ivy League conference made the decision on Wednesday to cancel all of its fall sports according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled.The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st.Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020

The report indicates that these seasons are not postponed until further notice but simply are canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also states that the conference will not consider starting any athletics until January 1, 2021 at the earliest.

This decision will impact winter sports as well since those seasons start in the latter months of the fall, which means those campaigns will likely be shortened.

Winter sports teams will receive an update in late-July which will give more information on adjusted practice schedules.