Blue-White, parking lots
Buy Now

The parking lots surrounding Beaver Stadium sit empty on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the intended date of the 2020 Blue-White Game.

 Lindsey Toomer

The Ivy League conference made the decision on Wednesday to cancel all of its fall sports according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The report indicates that these seasons are not postponed until further notice but simply are canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also states that the conference will not consider starting any athletics until January 1, 2021 at the earliest.

This decision will impact winter sports as well since those seasons start in the latter months of the fall, which means those campaigns will likely be shortened.

Winter sports teams will receive an update in late-July which will give more information on adjusted practice schedules.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags