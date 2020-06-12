It appears that starting next summer, college athletes in the state of Florida will be able to use their name, image and likeness for profit.

This is after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday, stating that athletes can earn money from endorsements beginning in the summer of 2021.

Despite the NCAA saying it was supportive of these types of proposals, the organization is still skeptical when it comes to individual states making rulings like this and could end up not making it an NCAA rule.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE