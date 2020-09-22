The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a plan for holding fall championships in the spring on Tuesday.

DI Board of Directors approves plan for holding fall championships in spring: https://t.co/AkIswbjBzH pic.twitter.com/8hsa60ohPX — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 22, 2020

Last month, the Division I Competition Oversight Committee created a plan to hold fall championships for the following sports in the spring: men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's water polo.

“The plan sent to us by the Division I Council provides the maximum number of opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships while still being fiscally responsible,” acting board chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State said in a statement. “We look forward to the spring, understanding things will look a little different but knowing the competitions will be just as meaningful as in normal circumstances.”

The changes include reduced bracket sizes with automatic qualification for conferences. In team sports, the brackets will be filled at 75% of their normal capacities.

The FCS football championships will have 16 teams instead of 24.

The NCAA stated the oversight committees may need to revise the topic if conditions warrant closer to the spring when competition begins.

The NCAA released the following chart with the updated guidelines for fall sports championships.

