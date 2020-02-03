Saturday night’s game was a script we’ve seen play out dozens of times before.

In a late-season contest, with plenty on the line, a familiar foe let Penn State down — its defense.

This season, for the most part, has seen plenty of improvement in that area. But in this game, the Nittany Lions took a step back.

Over the course of this season, they got the first part down — realizing the problem and trying to fix it.

If Penn State wants to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, it needs to get the second part down — doing it consistently.

The problems on Saturday weren’t really about the scheme. There were issues, but overall, that wasn’t the worst part of it.

It was more about the mentality.

Nittany Lion defensemen lost puck battles. They were caught flat-footed. Irish forwards blew past them on numerous occasions.

According to Guy Gadowsky, they weren’t ready to play.

“I think what [Notre Dame] exploited was individually not being ready for it,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think it’s a systematic ‘oh if we can do this against them.’ It was individual breakdowns, mental breakdowns. Not positional. Just not sharp.”

“If we’re doing what we’re supposed to do that won’t happen.”

On the first goal of the game, forward Brandon Biro was in a defenseman’s spot, and on a rolling puck, he didn’t fully skate back, allowing a Notre Dame forward to swoop in and score.

Even though he’s not a defenseman, there are many times where those players jump into the rush, and it’s the forward’s job to get back.

On the second goal, Kris Myllari was caught skating backward and easily beaten, setting up a breakaway goal.

The defense played better for the rest of the game, with Paul DeNaples citing better gap control after the first period.

They may have fixed that for most of the way, but the deciding goal was an example of poor gap control.

Alex Stevens and Mason Snell were caught too far apart, and Graham Slaggert got in alone to get the game-winner.

Giving up three goals — not including the empty netter — is not something that would usually cause someone to smash the panic button.

But at this point, offense comes at a premium, even for a usual explosive offense like Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are averaging only 2.17 goals a game over the past six games.

They have tried to improve on defense, while not sacrificing the offense.

But over the past three weeks, they have sacrificed the offense, while not playing complete games defensively.

That’s been the recipe for the past three series, which ended with Penn State going 1-3-2 over that stretch.

The sacrifice of the offense has been prevalent all season, with the Nittany Lions ranking sixth in the country in scoring.

Most teams wouldn’t complain about that, but Penn State is used to being at the top. For the Nittany Lions, scoring five goals a game is usually commonplace, but now they’re not even scoring four.

Sacrificing the offense could and should pay dividends.

The Nittany Lions’ postseason failures the past few years are due in large part to the defense. Fixing that would make them a more well-rounded team come postseason time.

But if the offense isn’t there, and the defense plays like it did on Saturday, their time in the tournament could be short lived, if they make it at all.

The defense had been taking steps forward, but as Gadowsky put it after the game, the struggles were far from expected.

“I was surprised that we were as porous as we were,” Gadowsky said.