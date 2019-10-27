Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Women’s Hockey (Oct. 25)

Boston University 5, Penn State 2

Penn State’s momentum was derailed in its return home this weekend. The Nittany Lions faced a ranked team for the second time this year, and, once again, they were not able to emerge victorious. No. 10 Boston University set the tone with two early goals in the first period, and Penn State was playing catchup for the rest of the afternoon.

Field Hockey (Oct. 25)

Ohio State 2, Penn State 1

Returning home after a two-game road trip, the Nittany Lions dropped their second straight game. Facing No. 22 Ohio State, Penn State failed to get on the board until the third period. The Nittany Lions managed to tie the game with the goal with 3:30 left, but the Buckeyes scored the game-winning goal just over a minute later.

Men’s Hockey (Oct. 25)

Penn State 2, Robert Morris 1

Penn State was looking to rebound after being shutout in the second game of its series against Alaska Fairbanks, and, on Friday, it did just that. The Nittany Lions got off to a slow start before freshman Connor MacEachern opened up the scoring. Robert Morris answered, but Brandon Biro’s third-period goal -- the 100th point of his career — was enough to get Penn State back in the win column.

Men’s Soccer (Oct. 25)

Penn State 4, Appalachian State 0

Penn State finished its nonconference schedule on a high note as the Nittany Lions shut out the Mountaineers at home on Friday. The Nittany Lions were led by senior midfielder Aaron Molloy who continued his run of dominance, adding a goal and an assist, though all four Nittany Lion goals came from different sources. The shutout also marked the fourth of the season for Penn State and the third of freshman goalkeeper Kris Shakes' young career.

Women’s Hockey (Oct. 26)

Boston University 5, Penn State 1

Penn State’s defensive woes continued in the second game of its series with Boston University. Once again, the Terriers jetted out to a quick 2-0 lead. The Nittany Lions got on the board in the second with a goal by Katie McMillan, but Boston answered back with three more goals to seal the victory for the Terriers once again.

Football (Oct. 26)

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7

Two years removed from a lightning delay which preceded a loss to the Spartans, the weather for Penn State’s trip to East Lansing wasn’t much better this time around. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, the result was. Sean Clifford led the way with four touchdowns — including three in the first half alone — and the defense continued its dominant streak. Penn State is 8-0 heading into the bye before a showdown with undefeated No. 13 Minnesota in two weeks.

Women’s Volleyball (Oct. 26)

Penn State 3, Maryland 0

Following a marathon five-set match on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions traveled to College Park for a meeting with the Terrapins. Russ Rose’s team handled Maryland with ease, sweeping the Terps in straight sets and amounting a 17-8 kill ratio. The victory extended the No. 8 Nittany Lions’ winning streak to seven games.

Men’s Basketball (Oct. 27)

Penn State 75, Delaware 49

Although the game didn’t count, Sunday’s Hoops 4 Disaster Relief Charity Exhibition game presented some telling signs for the Nittany Lions. Senior center Mike Watkins was stellar, finishing with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 5-of-6 from the stripe. Myreon Jones added 18 points of his own and shot 50 percent from downtown, while the rest of the team went 5-of-28 on 3-point attempts. The season tips off next Tuesday at home against University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Women’s Soccer (Oct. 27)

Penn State 1, Nebraska 0

It was a must win for Penn State if the Nittany Lions wanted to host a Big Ten tournament game, and win they did. A Sam Coffey goal in the 11th minute was all the Nittany Lions needed to end their season with a win, as Amanda Dennis preserved the clean sheet. After an up and down conference season, Penn State finished on a six-game winning streak.

