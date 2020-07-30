The NCAA’s Playing Rules Oversight Panel (PROP) announced on Thursday it will permit student-athletes across all sports to wear patches on their uniforms for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as as to support social justice issues.

Previously, some sports did not allow such patches, while others didn't provide specific guidelines on this topic.

PROP panel members met by videoconference last week and agreed to allow patches on two spots on student-athletes’ uniforms, with one in the front and one on the back.

The front patch, which is already allowed by most sports, can include names, mascots, nicknames, logos and marks intended to celebrate or memorialize people, places or other causes.

Patches can't exceed two and a quarter square inches and must be on the front or sleeve of the uniform.

Not all team members are required to wear a patch but they must be identical for those who choose to wear them.

On the back, names and words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes may be put where the player’s name is traditionally located. The names or words on the back may vary by team member.

