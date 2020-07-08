The Ohio State Department of Athletics paused all voluntary workouts on campus Wednesday afternoon following the latest round of coronavirus testing.

Seven sports, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, have returned to campus and have had their workouts paused.

Ohio State is not announcing the number of positive tests, due to medical privacy and said that if a student-athlete tests positive they will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority,” Ohio State said in a release.

