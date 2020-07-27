The NCAA announced the Division I Council Coordination Committee is allowing a waiver that reduces the number of contests by 50% for fall sports, not including football.

The option to reduce games through the waiver will be put into place for the following sports this fall: men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s field hockey, men’s water polo and women’s volleyball.

This waiver is designed to help the teams be able to play their seasons without having to schedule additional games that could create additional travel and health risks for student-athletes.

The requirement to have at least a .500 record is also being suspended by the Oversight Committee.

Also, around two weeks before postseason selections, the Division I Council is allowing conferences to inform sport committees about how they are going to determine their automatic-qualifier representative.

