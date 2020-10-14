Big Ten wrestling tournament, Aaron Brooks celebrates pin
Penn State’s Aaron Brooks celebrates his pin in the 184-pound semifinals at the Big Ten Wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Brooks pinned Nebraska’s Taylor Venz to advance to the finals.

 Jonah Rosen

After an NCAA vote on Wednesday, fall and winter athletes are now eligible for an additional year of eligibility if they so choose.

According to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, the NCAA's Division I Council has voted to grant an additional year of eligibility to winter sports athletes.

Fall sports were originally granted another year of eligibility in August and winter athletes got the same relief on Wednesday.

Players are free to compete as often as they wish and the amount of playing time they opt to pursue will not affect their additional year of eligibility.

