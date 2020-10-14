After an NCAA vote on Wednesday, fall and winter athletes are now eligible for an additional year of eligibility if they so choose.

According to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, the NCAA's Division I Council has voted to grant an additional year of eligibility to winter sports athletes.

The NCAA's Division I Council has voted to give an additional year of eligibility to winter-sport athletes, source told @TheAthletic. Just like fall-sport athletes. Doesn't matter how much or little anyone plays. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) October 14, 2020

Fall sports were originally granted another year of eligibility in August and winter athletes got the same relief on Wednesday.

Players are free to compete as often as they wish and the amount of playing time they opt to pursue will not affect their additional year of eligibility.

