Professional athletes are regular people.

They have to wait at the DMV, go grocery shopping and pay taxes like everyone else.

While they earn more money than the average American, what really sets them apart from the masses is the fame that gives them a louder voice — particularly through social media — to convey their thoughts and beliefs.

But the voices of athletes should not be viewed as any more or less important. We must look critically at the messages being spread and not just assume a level of truth or importance simply because they come from those we otherwise admire.

There have been two instances in the past week-and-a-half that highlight why it is important for people, especially children, to view these messages critically and think about whether a favorite player is someone to be admired for who they are as a person, or strictly for their athletic prowess.

Last week, San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture tweeted a statement accusing a man of assaulting him for simply mentioning Donald Trump by name in Toronto. While he did not explicitly state his endorsement of Trump, he is not an American citizen and cannot vote regardless.

The following day, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher shared a post comparing a game Brett Favre played after he lost his dad to NBA players deciding to boycott the games for a few nights because a Black man was killed by American police officers.

Brian Urlacher calls out NBA players pic.twitter.com/JNAkngSq5b — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 27, 2020

Regardless of Urlacher’s political beliefs, this was extremely tone-deaf and disregarded the state of America in the year 2020.

With people’s outspokenness toward police and those in support of police trying to fight back — especially over the last several months — this one should have “stayed in the drafts.”

These two examples should not come as a surprise.

People in major sports leagues come together to compete from all over the world. It absolutely makes sense that not everyone is going to share the same political opinions as others.

That being said, it’s time to understand that people can be good at sports while not being good people.

ESPN’s 10-part documentary The Last Dance aired this summer profiling the career of Michael Jordan. For years people have debated whether Jordan or LeBron James is the best player in NBA history, but it would be hard to make a case that James isn’t the better human.

Jordan largely kept to himself in his heyday, and despite tremendous opportunities to use his fame and fortune to further civil rights and speak out in favor of the Black community, he never took full advantage of those opportunities.

In the 1990 North Carolina U.S. Senate race, he refused to endorse Democratic challenger Harvey Gantt over incumbent and extremely conservative Republican Jesse Helms after Jordan famously said “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”

While Jordan is certainly under no obligation to endorse anyone, James has been a major advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement and has even opened the “I Promise School” in Akron, Ohio, aimed at at-risk children. He has not shied away from using his fame for good.

Now ask yourself which athlete you would rather have your children look up to as a person.

It’s hard, even for adults, to separate an athlete from their personality.

We grow so invested in the athletes on our favorite teams and we want them to succeed so badly — but sometimes we have to remember that some people just aren’t good people.

At Penn State, I have seen nothing but great things said from players and coaches on all teams. Coaches like James Franklin, Carolyn Kieger and Guy Gadowsky have all openly discussed their unwavering support for the BLM movement.

Former men's basketball star Lamar Stevens even spoke at a protest in State College over the summer.

But does that mean they’re all good people?

I don’t know.

While it is completely up to each fan to choose who they support, it’s important not to get too caught up in the emotional aspect of sports and try to think critically about what it is you’re supporting.

After the police shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin sports across the nation made the decision to take a stand for Black Lives Matter in refusing to play any regular season games as a sign of protest, according to CNN.

This stand was taken by some of the most admired sports leagues in the world, including the NBA, MLB and NHL.

None of us wanted these leagues to stop playing for a few days, but it’s a small sacrifice to make to have Black voices heard and amplified in America and to try to stop the ruthless murdering of innocent lives based on a long history of prejudice and hate.

Idolization is an odd aspect of our society.

Our idols were once everyday civilians like us, but for a myriad of reasons, they now have status. People care about what they have to say, and social media has given them a place to say it.

When you love and admire an athlete as much as people love and admire Kobe Bryant or Tiger Woods, it might be easy to give them a pass when remembering dark moments of their lives.

That’s certainly not to say people can’t change and grow, because they can and do. Changing your life is something to admire in its own right. But some people simply pander to the crowd without ever actually understanding that what they’re doing is wrong.

People can and will believe what they believe, but as a fan it is important to make your own decisions and choices, rather than putting too much stock into what your favorite athletes have to say.

Support athletes and their accomplishments and be passionate about them, but don’t be surprised when you find out that they’re only human too, and humans are not perfect.

Far from it, in fact.