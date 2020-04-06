All throughout the month of April, the Collegian's sports editors will be presenting our list of Penn State's greatest sporting events from the past decade.

Counting down from 30, we reveal a new entry on our list each day.

We will update this story daily so that you can keep track of our list as it continues to unfold.

No. 25: The 2014 Pinstripe Bowl

In the final game of his collegiate career, kicker Sam Ficken played the hero as the Nittany Lions earned a hard-fought victory in their first bowl came since January of 2012.

Decade's best 30: Sam Ficken plays the hero as Penn State football wins 2014 Pinstripe Bowl It was the first bowl game for Penn State since January 2012, and in the final game of his Penn State career, Sam Ficken played hero.

No. 26: Football upsets No. 15 Wisconsin in 2013

2013 was far from Penn State's best season in recent memory, but this shootout and eventual upset of the nation's No. 15 team was a thrill to watch unfold.

No. 27: Men's basketball's 36-33 game

Penn State got the win it needed over Wisconsin in the 2011 Big Ten Tournament, but the Nittany Lions did so in the lowest-scoring game in tournament history.

No. 28: Joe Paterno's 409th win

A 10-7 win over Illinois might not stick out otherwise in Penn State football's history, but this game is one Penn State fans won't soon forget because of what it meant to Joe Paterno.

No. 29: DJ Newbill lifts men's basketball past Ohio State

Penn State didn't look like it would have anything more than a puncher's chance against then-No. 24 Ohio State in the 2013-14 season, but DJ Newbill took matters into his own hands.

Decade’s best 30: Late heroics from DJ Newbill help Penn State men’s basketball upset Ohio State in 2014 The 2013-14 season was not a banner year for Penn State, but Pat Chambers’ group still managed to pull out one of the more memorable wins in his tenure that season.

No. 30: Football's 2017 White Out win

While the final score shows that this game against Michigan wasn't particularly competitive, it was a crucial result for Penn State. The Nittany Lions got revenge, and they showed they were back for real.