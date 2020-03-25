The NCAA will reportedly vote soon on whether winter and spring sport athletes will receive another year of eligibility.

According to a tweet from Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether athletes will receive an extra year.

NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether winter and spring sports will receive an extra year, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2020

A previous report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports said the NCAA is unlikely to grant athletes who participated in winter sports an extra year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee previously stated that it deemed eligibility relief “appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” but did not weigh in on the possibility of extending relief to winter sports cut short by the coronavirus.