The NCAA will reportedly vote soon on whether winter and spring sport athletes will receive another year of eligibility. 

According to a tweet from Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether athletes will receive an extra year.

A previous report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports said the NCAA is unlikely to grant athletes who participated in winter sports an extra year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee previously stated that it deemed eligibility relief “appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” but did not weigh in on the possibility of extending relief to winter sports cut short by the coronavirus.

