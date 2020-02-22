Just after the halfway point, THON dancers and supporters were given an extra jolt of energy and excitement.

Penn State and its athletic department put on their traditional pep rally inside the Bryce Jordan Center for all of those in attendance for THON.

It came down to men’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball but men’s gymnastics ultimately came out on top for the fourth straight year after both groups performed a second time.

Performances were put on display by the Blue Sapphire, Majorettes and numerous varsity athletic teams from the university.

As soon as the rally began the atmosphere inside the arena seemed to become even more enthusiastic.

It’s safe to say the BJC is ready for the #THON2020 pep rally pic.twitter.com/HPpzFCLISb — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 23, 2020

Over 16,000 people could be heard screaming for their favorite Nittany Lions as they took the stage front and center to compete against one another in a dance competition.

The introduction to the pep rally was very reminiscent of a Penn State football game.

The famed Nittany Lion took over as he helped welcome the cheerleaders to the stage. They got the entire arena cheering and clapping along to routines like only they can do.

Three official judges for the competition were introduced to the stage, two of whom from THON families. The other was the CEO of the Penn State Alumni Association, Paul Clifford.

To the delight of the crowd, Bo Nickal, former Penn State national champion wrestler, was introduced as a surprise judge.

The first official sports team to take the stage was the women’s soccer team. They were introduced by World Cup champion and Penn State alumna, Ali Krieger.

Men’s tennis followed with a well-choreographed routine that featured the team wearing identical sweat pants and white cut-offs.

The track and field team was unable to be at the rally but were represented by a video on the jumbotron they had put together.

The men’s soccer team had a remarkable regular season that most fans did not anticipate. They also put on a dance performance that surprised many as well. They used one another to propel themselves and flip across the stage.

The five Olympic Rings also made their way into the dance competition. The women’s golf team was able to incorporate the props into their performance.

The No. 1 ranked men’s lacrosse team sported cowboy hats and danced to Pitbull and Kesha’s hit song Timber hours after facing No. 3 Yale in front of a record-breaking Panzer Stadium crowd.

Rocky Balboa would have been proud of the act put on by the field hockey team. They took the stage dressed in grey sweatpants and sweatshirts to the tune of the famed Philadelphia boxer’s signature training music.

Women’s volleyball had their patriotic side on full display as they all donned American flag pants. They also paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in both the beginning and end of their routine. Two players could be seen wearing the legends numbers eight and twenty-four.

The football team was headlined by Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth and Micah Parsons as they surprised a lucky fan before the team’s group performance. For the competition, the 2019 Cotton Bowl champions had a full-on dance party on stage.

Multiple teams could not be present at THON due to their schedules such as the softball and baseball teams.

The women’s rugby team also featured music from the Rocky films as they opened their act by dancing to the song “Eye of the Tiger.”

Due to some of the dance routines, spectators may have lost their minds at some of the performances put on. However, the men’s golf team lost their pants...literally. The team wore tear-away pants that revealed neon pink shorts underneath.

The men’s swimming and diving team also wore American flag pants. They were able to hold each other in the air to simulate swimming behind a blue tarp that they had brought on stage with them.

This year, the Nittany Lion was not only present at THON; he was a dancer. In honor of the 46 hours of dancing, he elected to do 46 one-arm pushups.

Women’s tennis wore tear-away pants as well. Upon their removal, the revealed that they were wearing neon-colored leggings in support of the event.

Women’s lacrosse will be hosting a game against Cornell Sunday afternoon at Panzer Stadium, but before then, they danced together emphasizing the message that “we are stronger together.”

Always a fan favorite, it is safe to say that the men’s gymnastics team put on “the greatest show”. They danced to music from the film “The Greatest Showman” and other songs such as Katy Perry’s “Firework”

The three-time National Champion Lionnettes performed alongside the Nittany Lion for the final routine of the night. They opened their act by performing the “Renegade”. They were also sure to feature their signature leg kicks and splits.

After being chosen as one of two finalists, the men’s gymnastics team once again did not disappoint. They used one another to create moving shapes and simulate bicycle riding.

To counter, women’s volleyball put on a similar performance to their first. The late Kobe Bryant could be heard saying “Mamba out” to end their performance.