Penn State is headed to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to kick start its spring season.

Wake Forest will host the tournament, and the draft allocated Penn State, Kentucky and East Tennessee State to the two-seeds home site.

The Nittany Lions, who serve as the 33rd seed in the draft, will face off against the 37th seed in Kentucky to start the weekend of action.

The second opponent of the weekend will be depending on the results of both matches on Friday, with the respective winning and losing teams pitted against one another.

Kentucky

Kentucky will come into the tournament with three matches under its belt already in its spring season.

The Wildcats are a perfect 3-0 with wins against Cleveland State, Toledo and Notre Dame. They are not currently in the ITA Top 25, but received votes.

In the process, Kentucky showed dominance, with comfortable victory margins on the scoreboard in all three matches.

Kevin Huempfner and Kento Yamada were the standout players so far in the current season, both going 3-0 in singles play.

Kentucky also boasts two pairs of unbeaten doubles pairing.

Wake Forest

Wake Forest continues its form as one of the best collegiate tennis programs in the nation by starting its season strong, with two sweeps against Coastal Carolina and Tennessee Tech.

The Demon Deacons will field a singles lineup with three ranked players in the nation.

No. 43 Bar Botzer headlines the team as the No. 1 singles player, while No. 56 Rrezart Cungu and No. 67 Siddhant Banthia anchor the lineup at the back.

Wake Forest swept through all its opponents but one doubles match against CCU, where Morgan Dill/Melios Efstathiou lost in a tiebreak.

ETSU

On the flip side, ETSU is 0-2 to start the season after a slate of matches against Florida Atlantic and South Florida at Boca Raton, Florida.

The Buccaneers fell 4-3 in the first matchup, and dropped the second 6-1.

Miguel Este/Dimitri Badra and Juan Lugo/Yusuf Khamis clinched the lone doubles win against FAU in the first day of action.

A notable win for ETSU was by way of Khamis, who defeated No. 58 Maxime Lapraille 6-4, 6-2 in singles play also against FAU.

Penn State’s match against Kentucky is slated to start at 2 p.m. on Friday.