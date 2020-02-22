At the conclusion of the THON pep rally, the men’s gymnastics team was crowned the winner for the fourth straight year, which didn’t come as much of a surprise to those in attendance.

Dance performances were put on by a number of Penn State athletic teams. To some viewers though, it was clear that some teams put in more effort than others.

Nathan Russek (freshman - political science and international relations) was more than happy to be at THON his freshman year. That being said, it was clear to him that some practiced more than others.

“[Women’s volleyball and men’s gymnastics] did practice more,” Russek said. “ You can notice that some teams definitely chose to practice more which is nice.”

Russek was not alone in that opinion. Benjamin Probert, (freshman - mechanical engineering) agreed that it was obvious that some teams but more effort in than others. He sided with the judges and thought that men's gymnastics was the clear choice.

“I was really thinking the (men’s) gymnastics team. I agree completely with that decision,” Probert said.

Joseph Messner (freshman - computer engineering) is no stranger to THON. Messner is part of a THON family and, despite being a freshman, is participating in his sixth THON. Therefore, he’s no stranger to the pep rallies that are put on either.

“I thought [men’s gymnastics] did a really good job but there is a little bit of an unfair advantage there since they are gymnasts,” Messner said. “I liked both men’s and women’s tennis. I thought they both did a good job.”

Cameryn Rousselin (freshman - animal science) also agreed that the men’s gymnastics routine was the most impressive. However, she also thought some teams went unnoticed, specifically the tennis teams and the women’s rugby squad.

Jennifer Sigler (junior - biobehavioral health) has participated in THON since freshman year and is familiar with the show that the men’s gymnastics team puts on every year.

“Gymnastics is always on top,” Sigler said. “I wasn’t expecting anything less than what they performed”

Despite having graduated from Penn State already, this was the first THON for Makayla Miller (2016 - occupational therapy). She was impressed with how supportive everyone was of the cause and the kids who have been affected by cancer.

She was also impressed with all the routines but felt that the men’s golf team may have been overlooked by some.