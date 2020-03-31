Editors' Note: We've compiled some of our favorite sports moments of the 2019-20 school year and created our own bracket for fans to vote on. Voting takes place on our Instagram account's story (@dailycollegian). This article will be updated with results and future matchups when they are made clear.

Sweet 16

No. 1) Men's basketball's win over then-No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 16) Men's gymnastics steals the show at THON

Penn State’s historic season started with a couple of notable wins in nonconference play, but the Nittany Lions’ biggest victory of the year might have come back in December. Fresh off a blowout loss to Ohio State, Pat Chambers’ group returned home and upset then-No. 4 Maryland behind double-doubles from Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins. It was the first win over a ranked team on the season for the Nittany Lions and got their Big Ten campaign back on track.

Surprise surprise — It was another show-stealing performance for men’s gymnastics. It was the team’s fourth straight THON Pep Rally victory. Men’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball were the two finalists this year, but the dynasty continued to grow.

No. 2) Journey Brown goes "beast mode" in the Cotton Bowl vs. No. 15) Football's 59-0 win at Maryland

Journey Brown took the ball at the 32-yard line in AT&T, and after shoving four Memphis defenders off of him, the running back completed a “beast mode”-esque run to give Penn State an early lead over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Brown finished the game with 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State made the short trip south to College Park to take on an unbeaten Maryland team in front of a sold out crowd. Many had the Nittany Lions on upset alert, but Penn State proved it was one of the best teams in the Big Ten, dominating Maryland from start to finish in the Big Ten opener.

No. 3) Nick Lee defeats No. 1 Luke Pletcher in the BJC dual vs. No. 14) Women's hockey shuts out Mercyhurst on senior day

The Bryce Jordan Center crowd of nearly 16,000 had plenty to cheer for when Nick Lee knocked off the top wrestler at 141 pounds. Lee used a strong third period to overcome an early deficit and beat Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher by 8-4 decision, helping Penn State build momentum in its eventual 20-16 win over the Buckeyes.

It was a long time coming for Penn State. On senior day, the Nittany Lions secured a 2-0 win over Mercyhurst. Penn State always struggled against the Lakers, as this was its first win over its conference foe since the 2016-17 season. Goaltender Chantal Burke led the way with 33 saves for the shutout win.

No. 4) Football's goal-line stand against Pitt vs. No. 13) Mac O'Keefe's overtime game-winner against Penn

Beaver Stadium was in shock. Pitt was at the one-yard line, down seven with just six minutes to go in the 100th meeting between the two schools. The Nittany Lions held their ground and a missed 19-yard field goal, Penn State held the Panthers to zero points in a season defining moment.

For the second straight year, Penn State’s game against in-state foe Penn came down to the wire. The two teams went to overtime in Philadelphia, but heroic efforts from junior midfielder Jack Kelly and senior attackman Mac O’Keefe secured the Nittany Lions’ fourth win of the season. Kelly fought off a defender to keep possession of the ball and found O’Keefe for the golden goal.

No. 5) Women's soccer defeats Arizona in overtime to advance in NCAA Tournament vs. No. 12) the White Out timeout against Michigan

Penn State’s second NCAA Tournament game of the year was a back-and-forth thriller. Down 2-0 in the second period, Penn State got goals from Ally Schlegel and Sam Coffey to knot things up only for Arizona to take the lead once again. Coffey would score once again in the 87th minute to force overtime and set up the eventual game-winning goal by Frankie Tagliaferri to send the Nittany Lions onto the third round of the tournament.

Beaver Stadium was literally shaking as Michigan ran onto the field for the first play of the annual White Out game. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson clapped, the snap didn’t come and the Wolverines were forced to burn a timeout before running a play. Beaver Stadium then managed to get louder.

No. 6) Myles Dread nails a game-winning 3-pointer over Rutgers vs. No. 11) Penn State fans pack Pegula for Notre Dame White Rush

After getting outscored by 20 points in the second half, it looked like Penn State was going to lose its third straight game, this time in heartbreaking fashion. But with under 30 seconds to play and his team trailing by two points, Myles Dread came off a screen and drilled what may be the biggest 3-pointer of his young career. The 65-64 win ended up being the last victory of the season for the Nittany Lions.

This moment is more about the history of it compared to the game itself. The second game of Penn State’s series against Notre Dame was the first ever “White Rush” game, where Penn State donned its football-themed jerseys. There was plenty of hype surrounding the game, and because of that, records were made. 6,475 people were in attendance, breaking the all-time attendance record at Pegula Ice Arena. The game itself was a back-and-forth affair, as Penn State came back from a two-goal deficit to tie it 2-2, but it was Notre Dame who prevailed in the end 4-2.

No. 7) Women's volleyball reverse sweeps then-No. 5 Wisconsin for revenge win vs. No. 10) Men's hockey scores back-to-back goals over Minnesota, leading to eventual Big Ten regular season title

Through the first two sets of its matchup against Wisconsin, Penn State looked hopelessly outmatched. But that would quickly change, as the Nittany Lions completely flipped the momentum, outscoring the Badgers 65-45 in the final three sets to complete the reverse sweep and keep their Big Ten title hopes alive. It was the last victory at Rec Hall for Penn State on the season.

Penn State’s quest for a regular season title looked out of reach in the third period against Minnesota, but after 31 seconds, that all changed. Nikita Pavlychev and Kevin Wall scored back-to-back goals to give the Nittany Lions a 3-2 lead that it wouldn’t relinquish. While Penn State did not immediately win the Big Ten regular season title with that win, it did lead to it. The Nittany Lions sat idle the next week, and they got the results they needed to win the regular season outright. Those two goals would turn out to be the final goals scored by Penn State this season.

No. 8) Men's soccer knocks off Maryland in OT on senior night vs. No. 9) Men's basketball wins at Michigan State

Penn State wasn’t going to go down without a fight on senior night. Down early to then-No. 17 Maryland, the Nittany Lions battled back to force overtime in an attempt to keep its unbeaten streak alive. In a fitting senior night sendoff, senior forward Christian Sload buried a bicycle shot off of a feed from fellow senior Aaron Molloy to win the game for Penn State.

Penn State was in the midst of its best stretch of the season, but winning at the Breslin Center is a different challenge entirely. Going up against one of the most talented teams in the conference in Michigan State, the Nittany Lions got six 3-pointers from Myreon Jones and put the game on the shoulders of Lamar Stevens down the stretch to pick up one of the biggest wins in the Pat Chambers era. Stevens finished with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting in 39 minutes, and had seven of the Nittany Lions’ last 10 points to clinch the season-defining win.