Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration released a statement Wednesday clearing high school, college and professional sports teams to host in-person activities and volunteer workouts in Pennsylvania’s counties that are in the yellow and green phase.

“This is another step toward reopening our state and getting things back on track,” Wolf said in a press release. “As students and teammates get ready to train and compete, it’s important that they follow precautions to protect each other and their community from the risk of COVID-19.”

Gatherings are limited to 25 in yellow phase counties and 250 in green phase counties. This includes players, athletic staff, officials and spectators.

NCAA sports can resume in-person activities if they develop an athletic health and safety program in alignment with the Postsecondary Education Institutions and Adult Education Programs guidance.

Penn State football players started the universities’ athletic phased return to campus on June 8 with 75 players returning, in accordance with Pennsylvania’s guidelines.

K-12 schools will need to develop an athletic health and safety plan that aligns with the Department of Education’s Preliminary Guidance for Phased Reopening of Schools guidance.