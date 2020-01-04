With an on-court temperature at about 81 degrees at tip and chunks of concrete peeling away at the walls, many would write a gym like the Palestra in Philadelphia off as old and jaded.

But when it comes to the history and nostalgia of the Palestra, the Penn State men’s basketball team knows about the significance this 93 year old gym and how much of an honor it is to play in the arena coined “The Cathedral of Basketball”.

It also helps that the 8,722 seat arena was filled to max capacity paired with both Iowa and the Nittany Lions coming into this matchup nationally ranked.

The game would wind up becoming a college basketball enthusiasts dream with two successful teams duking it out until the end, in one of the holiest places in all of college sports.

The combination of these elements could only bring Pat Chambers back to his youth, and the feeling of growing up in Philadelphia where he attended games with his family as a kid.

“It takes me back to my childhood where my father used to bring me here,” Chambers said. “You reflect and get a little nostalgic. It’s just an amazing place.”

His players could only feel the same as their coach did on Saturday afternoon, as a select group of them played high school basketball here, as part of the Philadelphia Catholic League playoffs.

“Lamar [Stevens] cut down nets here, Seth [Lundy] cut down nets here, and [Izaiah Brockington] made it to the semis,” Chambers said. "That’s big time so they feel very comfortable in this building.”

And their comfortability would wind up being a pivotal part of their twelfth win of the year but the Philly natives also wanted to get themselves a signature victory at one of their hometown’s most storied venues.

“We know the history of Philly basketball being played here and we just want to make the most of our opportunities knowing how much history has been in this building.” Stevens said, “Playing in high school is great but it's nothing like coming back and playing in college.”

And while Stevens was able to add to his undefeated record at the Palestra, his teammate in Brockington was looking for his first win after suffering defeats in his two appearances in the building while at Archbishop Ryan.

‘Brock’ not only provided a spark off the bench but dropped a career high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting to pair along with his terrific on-ball defense throughout.

“Just coming in a third time and knowing that the only thing I was missing from the Palestra was a win definitely put some extra emphasis on this game.” Brockington said.

After a three year absence from the arena located on the campus of the University of Penn, the crowd certainly showed out and brought noise that was emphasized in an arena with closed quarters like the Palestra.

It even had Chambers wondering what it would be like if more atmospheres were like those they’ve witnessed in this unique setting.

“It’s a shame we’ve built all these huge arenas and the Final Four is in this huge arena,” Chambers said, “and I know it's about ticket sales but it is something special to play in here.”

And while whoever gets to the Final Four will be playing in the Mercedes Benz Superdome with a capacity at around 75,000, plus any addition floor seating that gets added, the experience that both teams had will be one that neither could experience in a normal stadium or arena.

Plus it left the players, fans and coaches including Pat Chambers, with memories that will last as long as they continue to love the game of basketball.

“I sit here and I reflect which I never get to do,” Chambers said, “I thought that was just incredible, that was special”