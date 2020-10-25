Penn State football and basketball legend Hugh Jesse Arnelle died on Oct. 21 due to heart disease, according to an online obituary. He was 86.

He was named All-American and East Regional Most Valuable Player after leading Penn State to the NCAA Final Four in 1954.

In that same year, Arnelle was elected as Penn State’s first Black student body president.

His legacy as a Nittany Lion includes becoming the all-time leading scorer with 2,138 points and rebounder with 1,238, during his basketball career from 1951-1955.

Shortly after, Arnelle was drafted by both the NFL and NBA in 1955, where he chose to continue his basketball career and play in the NBA for the Fort Wayne Pistons.

Arnelle did not only leave behind a historic athletic legacy, but served as an officer in the United States Air Force and became a Peace Corps Director, after earning an LLB from Dickinson School of Law.

He was a member of the Penn State Board of Trustees for 45 years and was elected President of the board in 1994-96.

During Arnelle’s time as a member of the Board of Trustees, he served as a co-founder of the Penn State Renaissance Fund, Campaign Steering Committee and National Development Council, eventually receiving the Lion’s Paw award.

A Viewing for Arnelle will be held on Oct. 30 at San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people will only be allowed in groups of 20 to view and pay their respects during one of the multiple 20 minute time windows.