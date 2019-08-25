ESPN’s Jay Bilas and former U.S. Rep. and NBA player Tom McMillen will highlight a two-day conference focused on intercollegiate athletics on Penn State's University Park campus.

The conference will be conducted on Oct. 17-18 and is coordinated by Penn State's interdisciplinary Center for the Study of Sports in Society. It will feature breakout sessions on topics such as amateurism, finance, and governance.

Some of the top-level panelists scheduled for the conference are: Sandy Barbour, Gene DeFillipo — a former athletic director at Villanova and Boston College — and women’s basketball coach Carolyn Keiger, among others.

Bilas will deliver an opening keynote address at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, in the State Theatre in downtown State College. Activities the following day will be conducted in the Lewis Katz Building on campus.

Student registration for the event will open on Aug. 26. Student tickets for the conference cost $20, with a limited number of tickets for the keynote available for $5.